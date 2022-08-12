Today's D Brief: UN warns of dangers at Russian-occupied nuclear plant; More MLRS to Kyiv; China lashes out at Lithuania; Decoding Beijing's Taiwan wargames; And a bit more.

Read full article on original website
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
The Air & Space Brief: Deterrence theory rewrite, New influence triad, Missile defense in Guam
Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. Guam missile defense site: The Missile Defense Agency is taking first steps for a facility in Guam as part of a long-term missile defense plan in the Indo-Pacific region, Defense One’s Lauren Williams writes. But choosing the right site has been one of the program’s biggest challenges. “Our issue became siting, and siting is tough,” particularly for long-range discrimination radar, said agency director Vice Adm. Jon Hill.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 175 of the invasion
Key Zelenskiy adviser says counteroffensive will aim to create ‘chaos within Russian forces’; Ukraine hints it was behind a series of recent strikes in occupied Crimea
Today's D Brief: More Chinese threats as another CODEL visits Taiwan; Afghanistan collapse, one year later; 260 US troops to Europe; And a bit more.
More United States lawmakers visited Taiwan this weekend, prompting Chinese Communist Party officials to announce new military drills close to the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own. The five-person U.S. delegation was led by Sen. Ed Markey, former Army reservist and Democrat from Massachusetts. He was joined in...
Today's D Brief: New explosions rock Russian-occupied Crimea; Grain ship sails for Africa; Pro-Trump extremism rising, DHS warns; F-35s fly again; And a bit more.
A series of explosions erupted in Russian-occupied northern Crimea on Tuesday, suspending rail traffic and setting fire to an electricity substation in an apparent attack that could hinder Moscow’s ability to resupply some of its invasion forces. Russian officials claim an ammunition storage depot was struck at about 6:15 a.m. local, injuring two civilians, and leading to the evacuation of some 2,000 people.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Palestinian President Abbas skirts apology for Munich attack
BERLIN (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed no regret Tuesday for the deadly attack by Palestinian militants on Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics a half century ago, countering that Israel had committed “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years. Eleven Israeli athletes and a German police officer died after members of the Palestinian militant group Black September took hostages at the Olympic Village on Sept. 5, 1972. At the time of the attack, the group was linked to Abbas’ Fatah party. Asked whether as Palestinian leader he planned to apologize to Israel and Germany for the attack ahead of the 50th anniversary next month, Abbas responded instead by citing allegations of atrocities committed by Israel since 1947. “If we want to go over the past, go ahead,” Abbas told reporters after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. “I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed.”
