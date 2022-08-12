ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts release OL Jason Spriggs

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts released offensive lineman Jason Spriggs, the team announced Friday.

Even though Spriggs had been working as the backup right guard behind starter Danny Pinter, the Colts got a head start on their roster cuts. Following Saturday’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Colts will have until Tuesday to release five players from the 90-man roster.

With Spriggs released, it could mean that second-year offensive lineman Will Fries is closer to solidifying a roster spot as a depth piece along the offensive line.

Spriggs will now have the rest of the preseason to find another job with a different team.

