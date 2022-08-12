WATCH: Tom Izzo joins BTN analyst Andy Katz to discuss upcoming season, recent recruiting success
Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo joined Andy Katz on Thursday to discuss his team’s preparation for the 2022-23 season, conference expansion and more.
Check out Katz’ discussion with Izzo below:
