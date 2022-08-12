ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Tom Izzo joins BTN analyst Andy Katz to discuss upcoming season, recent recruiting success

By Robert Bondy
 4 days ago
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo joined Andy Katz on Thursday to discuss his team’s preparation for the 2022-23 season, conference expansion and more.

Check out Katz’ discussion with Izzo below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

