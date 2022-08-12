Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Stereogum
The Soft Moon – “Unforgiven” (Feat. Special Interest’s Alli Logout)
Luis Vasquez will soon release his first album as the Soft Moon in four years, Exister. Lead single “Him” teamed Vasquez with fish narc, and today’s new single — following “Become The Lies” — is a collab as well. This one, “Unforgiven,” features...
Stereogum
THICK – “Happiness”
Later this week, THICK are releasing their sophomore album, Happy Now. We’ve heard “Loser” and “Tell Myself” off it so far, and today they’re back with one last single, the gleaming and spiky “Happiness.” “This song explores the ways we seek validation and how it motivates the way we interact with the world around us,” the band said in a statement. “Whether you look for it externally or internally, it begs the question, ‘Who is this all for and is it ever enough?'” Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Bill Callahan Announces New Album YTI⅃AƎЯ
In 2019, Bill Callahan returned from a long hiatus with a generous bounty of songs called Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest, then followed it up in 2020 with the shorter but no less inspired Gold Record. He then released a shit-ton of covers with Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and a rotating cast of pals. Now, the artist formerly known as Smog is back with news of another new LP.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Sweet Moment With A Young Fan Named Kendrick Attending His First Concert
Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers tour rolled through Detroit on Sunday. At Little Caesars Arena, a young boy named Kendrick was in the front row holding a sign that read, “My name is Kendrick. This is my 1st concert. Can we take a pic,” as seen on his dad’s Instagram Story highlights. (According to a recent post from his dad, the kid is nine years old.) Rather than a pic, the elder Kendrick gave the younger Kendrick a speech during the show, telling him he can be whatever he wants to be in this life. Afterward, he wrote the kid a note as well, which read:
Stereogum
Lande Hekt – “Backstreet Snow”
Next month, Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt is releasing her sophomore album, House Without A View, her follow-up to last year’s Going To Hell. She announced it alongside “Gay Space Cadets,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Backstreet Snow.” “I’m not someone who works at lightning speed/ I’m not even someone who knows what I need,” she sings in its sweetly lifting chorus. “I knew I was waiting for something, that much is true/ I just didn’t know that something was you.”
Stereogum
Mini Trees – “Let Down” (Radiohead Cover)
Mini Trees are a self-described “living room pop” project from LA, led by Lexi Vega and signed to Run For Cover. Last year they released an impressive debut album called Always In Motion, and today they have released an attention-grabbing cover of “Let Down,” the timeless stunner from Radiohead’s OK Computer. Vega does a good job of recapturing the important sonic flourishes of the original while applying a bit of her own vibe, subbing in some bedroom-pop elements while maintaining the song’s grandeur. If, like me, you have an insatiable hunger for any and all Radiohead covers, you’ll want to check it out. But “Let Down” might merit a listen even if you’re agnostic about Thom Yorke and friends, if only for how the song spotlights Vega’s own talent. Listen below.
Stereogum
No Devotion – “Repeaters”
Back in 2014, Geoff Rickly, leader of New Jersey arena-screamo greats Thursday, announced that he’d formed a new band called No Devotion. The bands’ other members had all been in Lostprophets, the Welsh nü metal band whose singer Ian Watkins had been sent to prison after the world found out that he was maybe the worst person in the history of the music business, a truly competitive title. No Devotion released one album, 2015’s Permanence, which was a little overshadowed by the circumstances of his release. (Collect Records, the label that Rickly was running at the time, was funded by Martin Shkreli, another not-great guy.) But now No Devotion are once again active, and their second album is on the way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Blood Orange & Fleet Foxes Covered The Same Strokes Song In NYC This Weekend
Two of the biggest indie shows in New York City this weekend — relatively speaking, given that they happened at videos with radically different capacities — were Blood Orange’s surprise appearance at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn and Fleet Foxes’ concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. As tipster Patrick Nevada points out, at both shows, the headliner performed a cover of the exact same Strokes song.
Stereogum
Martha – “Baby, Does Your Heart Sink?” (Feat. The Futureheads’ Ross Millard)
Back in May, the scrappily melodic UK punks Martha released a new song called “Please Don’t Take Me Back.” As it turns out, that was the title track from Martha’s new album, which is dropping at the end of October. Along with the album announcement today, they’ve released another new track.
Stereogum
Coldplay’s Wembley Shows Had A “Jiggle Jiggle” Cover, A Craig David Medley, & More
Coldplay’s summer tour is in the midst of a run of shows at London’s famed Wembley Stadium, which continues through next weekend. At the first two gigs Friday and Saturday, the band worked in a few surprises in addition to the expected hits. For one thing, Chris Martin sang a tongue-in-cheek piano-ballad version of “Jiggle Jiggle,” the 22-year-old joke-rap song from British-American filmmaker Louis Theroux that went viral on TikTok this year:
Stereogum
Drake Broke The Beatles’ Record For Most Top Five Hits
Back in 2019, Drake got a tattoo of himself standing in front of the four Beatles walking in a line inspired by the Abbey Road album cover. That same year, he boasted “I got more slaps than the Beatles” on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” Well, now Drake has won his 30th career Top 5 hit, surpassing the Beatles for the most hits of all time, according to Billboard.
Stereogum
Grim Reaper Singer Steve Grimmett Dead At 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal outfit Grim Reaper, has died. He was 62. The news was confirmed via a Facebook post by Grimmett’s son, who wrote: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts. We are utterly heartbroken. sleep tight dad. We we always love you xxx.” No cause of death has been given.
Stereogum
Watch Grace Ives Make Her Late Night TV Debut On Kimmel
The New York alt-pop singer Grace Ives released her new album Janky Star in June. Last night, she promoted it with a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! — her debut late night TV performance. Introduced by guest host Desus Nice, she sang “Lullaby,” the album’s flickering and wispy lead single and closing track. Watch the performance below.
Stereogum
Teen Suicide – “i will always be in love you (final)” & “new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams”
Next week, Sam Ray is releasing his first new album under the Teen Suicide name in six years. We’ve already heard a handful of tracks from honeybee table at the butterfly feast — “coyote (2015-2021),” “get high, breathe underwater (#3),” and “death wish” — and today he’s back with two more, “i will always be in love with you (final)” and “new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams,” which are both on the quieter and more contemplative side. Check ’em out below.
Stereogum
Sound And Fury 2022 Was A Moment For Hardcore
Sound And Fury was a real event. If I’d put enough planning and resources into the effort, I could’ve been there. You could’ve been there, too. Maybe you were. If you were, congratulations. By all accounts, you got to be part of something truly special. If you weren’t, and if you pay any attention to hardcore at all, then there’s a good chance you’ve spent the past couple of weeks watching or rewatching the videos, feeling a combination of intense jealousy and dizzy, disbelieving glee. Something like 5,000 people showed up to a park in Los Angeles for two days of hardcore. That’s something that’s possible now, and we know that because it happened. Even if you were not one of those 5,000 people, that’s a great thing.
Stereogum
Hear Lou Reed’s Previously Unreleased Demo For “Men Of Good Fortune”
The esteemed reissue label Light In The Attic and Lou Reed’s widow Laurie Anderson have been rolling out unreleased Reed material from the forthcoming Words & Music, May 1965, the first in a series of planned albums from Reed’s archives. The album is culled from a tape Reed made with John Cale in 1965 and mailed to himself, which contains the earliest recordings of several Velvet Underground songs and remained sealed in an envelope for more than 50 years. We’ve already heard the tape’s versions of “I’m Waiting For The Man” and “Heroin,” and today we get “Men Of Good Fortune.”
Stereogum
Ripped To Shreds – “Reek Of Burning Freedom”
The San Jose band Ripped To Shreds are rising stars in the metal world thanks to their ferocious, electric take on death metal, largely inspired by their experiences as Asian-Americans. They signed to Relapse a year ago, and they’re finally ready to announce their first album for the label, 劇變 (Jubian), is dropping in October. Bandleader Andrew Lee recorded and mixed the album in his home studio; he says the painting of the Taiwanese sea goddess Mazu was inspired by visits to his local temples in Taiwan. “I felt like it was important to have something standing in for Chinese people,” Lee says in a press release, adding that a major driving force behind the band is “to increase the visibility of ABCs [American-born Chinese] in extreme metal by being very blatantly Chinese.”
Comments / 0