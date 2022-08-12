Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
The Soft Moon – “Unforgiven” (Feat. Special Interest’s Alli Logout)
Luis Vasquez will soon release his first album as the Soft Moon in four years, Exister. Lead single “Him” teamed Vasquez with fish narc, and today’s new single — following “Become The Lies” — is a collab as well. This one, “Unforgiven,” features...
Stereogum
Martha – “Baby, Does Your Heart Sink?” (Feat. The Futureheads’ Ross Millard)
Back in May, the scrappily melodic UK punks Martha released a new song called “Please Don’t Take Me Back.” As it turns out, that was the title track from Martha’s new album, which is dropping at the end of October. Along with the album announcement today, they’ve released another new track.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
survivornet.com
Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Stereogum
Indigo Sparke – “Blue”
Last month, Australian folk musician Indigo Sparke announced her sophomore album, Hysteria, which was produced by Aaron Dessner. She’s shared lead single “Pressure In My Chest” from it so far, and today Sparke is back with the album’s second single, “Blue,” which spills out a bunch of worries and anxieties over a simmering five minutes. “This is one of the closest songs to my heart I have ever written,” Sparke said in a statement, continuing:
Stereogum
THICK – “Happiness”
Later this week, THICK are releasing their sophomore album, Happy Now. We’ve heard “Loser” and “Tell Myself” off it so far, and today they’re back with one last single, the gleaming and spiky “Happiness.” “This song explores the ways we seek validation and how it motivates the way we interact with the world around us,” the band said in a statement. “Whether you look for it externally or internally, it begs the question, ‘Who is this all for and is it ever enough?'” Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
No Devotion – “Repeaters”
Back in 2014, Geoff Rickly, leader of New Jersey arena-screamo greats Thursday, announced that he’d formed a new band called No Devotion. The bands’ other members had all been in Lostprophets, the Welsh nü metal band whose singer Ian Watkins had been sent to prison after the world found out that he was maybe the worst person in the history of the music business, a truly competitive title. No Devotion released one album, 2015’s Permanence, which was a little overshadowed by the circumstances of his release. (Collect Records, the label that Rickly was running at the time, was funded by Martin Shkreli, another not-great guy.) But now No Devotion are once again active, and their second album is on the way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Daphni – “Mania”
These days, the biggest pop stars in the world are all making their dance records. Dan Snaith, the man behind Caribou, has been ready for this moment for a long time — or, more accurately, he’s been making dance music for a long time, without any regard to the trends fo the larger world. For many years, Snaith has been splitting his time between Caribou and his club-music alter-ego Daphni. This fall, Snaith will release the new Daphni album Cherry; it’ll be the first Daphni full-length in five years. Snaith has already shared the early tracks “Cherry,” “Cloudy,” and “Clavicle.” Today, he’s got another one.
Stereogum
Lande Hekt – “Backstreet Snow”
Next month, Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt is releasing her sophomore album, House Without A View, her follow-up to last year’s Going To Hell. She announced it alongside “Gay Space Cadets,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Backstreet Snow.” “I’m not someone who works at lightning speed/ I’m not even someone who knows what I need,” she sings in its sweetly lifting chorus. “I knew I was waiting for something, that much is true/ I just didn’t know that something was you.”
Stereogum
Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Sweet Moment With A Young Fan Named Kendrick Attending His First Concert
Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers tour rolled through Detroit on Sunday. At Little Caesars Arena, a young boy named Kendrick was in the front row holding a sign that read, “My name is Kendrick. This is my 1st concert. Can we take a pic,” as seen on his dad’s Instagram Story highlights. (According to a recent post from his dad, the kid is nine years old.) Rather than a pic, the elder Kendrick gave the younger Kendrick a speech during the show, telling him he can be whatever he wants to be in this life. Afterward, he wrote the kid a note as well, which read:
Stereogum
Mini Trees – “Let Down” (Radiohead Cover)
Mini Trees are a self-described “living room pop” project from LA, led by Lexi Vega and signed to Run For Cover. Last year they released an impressive debut album called Always In Motion, and today they have released an attention-grabbing cover of “Let Down,” the timeless stunner from Radiohead’s OK Computer. Vega does a good job of recapturing the important sonic flourishes of the original while applying a bit of her own vibe, subbing in some bedroom-pop elements while maintaining the song’s grandeur. If, like me, you have an insatiable hunger for any and all Radiohead covers, you’ll want to check it out. But “Let Down” might merit a listen even if you’re agnostic about Thom Yorke and friends, if only for how the song spotlights Vega’s own talent. Listen below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Blood Orange & Fleet Foxes Covered The Same Strokes Song In NYC This Weekend
Two of the biggest indie shows in New York City this weekend — relatively speaking, given that they happened at videos with radically different capacities — were Blood Orange’s surprise appearance at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn and Fleet Foxes’ concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. As tipster Patrick Nevada points out, at both shows, the headliner performed a cover of the exact same Strokes song.
Stereogum
Tampa’s FYA Fest Unveils Another Sick Hardcore Festival Lineup
In his Let The Roundup Begin column yesterday, my colleague Tom Breihan celebrated LA’s seemingly miraculous Sound And Fury fest. Today, the Tampa hardcore fest FYA has unveiled another impressive lineup. Topping the bill are Life Of Agony, Cold World, Fiddlehead, and Drain. Also on deck: Mindforce, Anxious, Age Of Apocalypse, the Chisel, End It, 200 Stab Wounds, and many more. It’s going down Jan. 7-9 at Glazer JCC in Tampa — pretty sure this is the first 2023(!) festival lineup we’ve posted — and tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 19. Check out the full slate of bands below.
Joanna Gaines Rocks Daisy Dukes While Playing Volleyball On The Beach: Watch
Joanna Gaines is soaking in all the family time she can get! The former HGTV star, 44, and her husband Chip Gaines, 47, took their five kids — Drake, 18, Ella, 15, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay 12, and Crew, 4 — on a picturesque beach getaway over the weekend, which Joanna documented thoroughly on her Instagram page. Her first post came on Aug. 12 in the form of a video and showed her rocking a pair of distressed daisy dukes and a gray tank as she played beach volleyball with her kids. The sweet video showed little Crew hitting the ball with his best effort, although the ball missed going over the net by the slightest bit of height. “Soaking up the last few days of summer,” she captioned the heartwarming post.
Stereogum
Grim Reaper Singer Steve Grimmett Dead At 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal outfit Grim Reaper, has died. He was 62. The news was confirmed via a Facebook post by Grimmett’s son, who wrote: “We can’t begin to put into words the current feelings. But as dad was so well known the news is starting to reach out earlier than we would have liked. Unfortunately, our dad passed away today and leaves a massive hole in the world and our hearts. We are utterly heartbroken. sleep tight dad. We we always love you xxx.” No cause of death has been given.
Stereogum
Drake Broke The Beatles’ Record For Most Top Five Hits
Back in 2019, Drake got a tattoo of himself standing in front of the four Beatles walking in a line inspired by the Abbey Road album cover. That same year, he boasted “I got more slaps than the Beatles” on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad.” Well, now Drake has won his 30th career Top 5 hit, surpassing the Beatles for the most hits of all time, according to Billboard.
Stereogum
Looks Like The First Fugitive Live Show Was Insane
Fugitive are a new hardcore-infused metal band out of Texas led by former Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez, featuring members of bands like Skourge, Impalers, and Creeping Death. Last Monday, they surprise-released their debut EP Maniac, a visceral, humongous-sounding blend of punk and thrash. And Saturday, Fugitive played their first live set at Wrecking Ball Metal Madness, a one-day indoor festival in Dallas featuring bands like Municipal Waste, Frozen Soul, Malignant Altar, Creeping Death, 200 Stab Wounds, and recent Band To Watch honorees Undeath. Creeping Death’s Twitter account posted footage of Fugitive’s performance, which looks and sounds totally wild. See for yourself below.
Stereogum
Watch Grace Ives Make Her Late Night TV Debut On Kimmel
The New York alt-pop singer Grace Ives released her new album Janky Star in June. Last night, she promoted it with a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! — her debut late night TV performance. Introduced by guest host Desus Nice, she sang “Lullaby,” the album’s flickering and wispy lead single and closing track. Watch the performance below.
Stereogum
Teen Suicide – “i will always be in love you (final)” & “new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams”
Next week, Sam Ray is releasing his first new album under the Teen Suicide name in six years. We’ve already heard a handful of tracks from honeybee table at the butterfly feast — “coyote (2015-2021),” “get high, breathe underwater (#3),” and “death wish” — and today he’s back with two more, “i will always be in love with you (final)” and “new strategies for telemarketing through precognitive dreams,” which are both on the quieter and more contemplative side. Check ’em out below.
Comments / 0