Chicago, IL

wgnradio.com

Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty

Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
beckersasc.com

Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M

A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
WGN TV

Honoring the legacy and music of Charles Stepney

Charles Stepney: Out of the Shadows is the latest installment of the Millennium Park Summer Music Series. It serves as a tribute to one of the most underrated pioneers of Chicago soul music. Charles Stepney’s daughters Charlene and Eibur join us today with more on the tribute. Thursday, August...
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting

Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
oakpark.com

Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest

Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
POLITICO

Bud Parade’s palace intrigue

Good Monday morning, Illinois. Fire up the corn dogs. Congress has wrapped up, and all the Illinois politicos are heading to Springfield this week for unity days at the State Fair. TOP TALKER. They say the Bud Billiken Parade is about the kids, but the not-so-secret secret is it’s really...
Block Club Chicago

The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US

PORTAGE PARK — The Hot Dog Box has one of the best hot dogs around, according to a new list of America’s best wieners. New York-based food site the Tasting Table named the Portage Park hot dog joint’s Bronzeville Bourbon dog one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.” The list, published last week, featured spots from around the United States in no particular order.
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CBS Chicago

Judge allows price-fixing lawsuit to proceed against Northwestern, UChicago, other prominent colleges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A class action lawsuit is moving forward against 16 prominent universities, including Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, accusing them of holding back financial aid to students who qualified.A federal judge on Monday denied several motions from the schools' defense attorneys, seeking to dismiss the case.The lawsuit, filed in February, accuses the schools of taking part in a price-fixing formula that reduced or eliminated financial aid.The suit names 16 defendants: Ivy League schools Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, University of Pennsylvania and Yale University, as well as California Institute of Technology, Duke University,...
Axios

Reunion brings stellar Southern to Navy Pier

I recently checked out Chef Art Smith's new Reunion at Navy Pier. Taking over the old Bubba Gump spot, the restaurant marks Smith's return to Chicago and spotlights his gift for Southern cooking. The highlights: I loved Reunion's tender biscuits and juicy fried chicken, which I special-ordered atop a kale...
CHICAGO, IL

