CHICAGO (CBS) -- A class action lawsuit is moving forward against 16 prominent universities, including Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, accusing them of holding back financial aid to students who qualified.A federal judge on Monday denied several motions from the schools' defense attorneys, seeking to dismiss the case.The lawsuit, filed in February, accuses the schools of taking part in a price-fixing formula that reduced or eliminated financial aid.The suit names 16 defendants: Ivy League schools Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, University of Pennsylvania and Yale University, as well as California Institute of Technology, Duke University,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO