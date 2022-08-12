Read full article on original website
Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty
Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
217 Today: State Farm faces more race discrimination lawsuits in Texas and Georgia
The Naperville City Council could ban most sales of assault rifles at its meeting Tuesday night. A new collaborative workforce training program in the Metro East will include an expansion of the Southern Illinois University School of Law. As undergraduates return to Champaign-Urbana, the University of Illinois is preparing for...
Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M
A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
Honoring the legacy and music of Charles Stepney
Charles Stepney: Out of the Shadows is the latest installment of the Millennium Park Summer Music Series. It serves as a tribute to one of the most underrated pioneers of Chicago soul music. Charles Stepney’s daughters Charlene and Eibur join us today with more on the tribute. Thursday, August...
As 1st day approaches for Chicago Public Schools, here's how to deal with kids' stress
The CPS calendar has classes starting next week. Here's how to deal with kids' anxiety.
Chicago woman receives crossmatch double transplant
A Chicago woman received a second chance at life after waiting more than 400 days in the hospital for a kidney and lung transplant. NBC News’ Tom Llamas has her story.Aug. 16, 2022.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting
Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest
Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
Bud Parade’s palace intrigue
Good Monday morning, Illinois. Fire up the corn dogs. Congress has wrapped up, and all the Illinois politicos are heading to Springfield this week for unity days at the State Fair. TOP TALKER. They say the Bud Billiken Parade is about the kids, but the not-so-secret secret is it’s really...
The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US
PORTAGE PARK — The Hot Dog Box has one of the best hot dogs around, according to a new list of America’s best wieners. New York-based food site the Tasting Table named the Portage Park hot dog joint’s Bronzeville Bourbon dog one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.” The list, published last week, featured spots from around the United States in no particular order.
Vic Mensa Launches 93 Boyz, The First Black-Owned Cannabis Company In Illinois, Focusing On Equity & Prison Reform
Chicago rapper and activist Vic Mensa unveils the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois, 93 Boyz. Read more inside.
CTA completes environmental review for Red Line extension on Far South Side
The CTA has completed its environmental review of an extension of the Red Line, making the proposal one step closer to reality.
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
Former Orr basketball player Marquise Pryor, 27, fatally shot on South Side
Marquise Pryor, who played basketball at Orr and was a prominent figure in the 2018 Fox Sports documentary “Shot in the Dark,” was shot and killed on Friday.
Judge allows price-fixing lawsuit to proceed against Northwestern, UChicago, other prominent colleges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A class action lawsuit is moving forward against 16 prominent universities, including Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, accusing them of holding back financial aid to students who qualified.A federal judge on Monday denied several motions from the schools' defense attorneys, seeking to dismiss the case.The lawsuit, filed in February, accuses the schools of taking part in a price-fixing formula that reduced or eliminated financial aid.The suit names 16 defendants: Ivy League schools Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, University of Pennsylvania and Yale University, as well as California Institute of Technology, Duke University,...
Reunion brings stellar Southern to Navy Pier
I recently checked out Chef Art Smith's new Reunion at Navy Pier. Taking over the old Bubba Gump spot, the restaurant marks Smith's return to Chicago and spotlights his gift for Southern cooking. The highlights: I loved Reunion's tender biscuits and juicy fried chicken, which I special-ordered atop a kale...
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Are Coming To The South Side This Winter
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A team of investors has joined forces to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side — and neighbors could move in as soon as this winter. Vincennes Village, a collection of 12 40-foot-long modern, eco-friendly container homes, will be built at 7231...
Douglass Park Neighbors ‘Sad’ And ‘Ignored’ As Music Fests Ruin Their Park All Summer — And Cleanup Won’t Come Until Fall￼
NORTH LAWNDALE — Douglass Park has sweeping fields, prairie habitats that attract hundreds of colorful birds and magnificent willow trees towering over the edge of the park’s lagoon. But it has seen better days, neighbors said. The southern half of Douglass Park has been damaged by large crowds...
Review: Detective solves murder of a legendary Chicago cop
“Long Gone,” by Joanna Schaffhausen (Minotaur) Four veteran Chicago police detectives are known as The Fantastic Four for their long history of spectacular gang busts, so when one of them, Leo Hammond, is shot dead in his bed with his own gun, it’s a big case. At the...
