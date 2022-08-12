ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts

Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Potential for severe storms Wednesday over Panhandle and parts of peninsula

Strong thunderstorms are possible across North Florida and the Panhandle on Wednesday. Although isolated tornadoes and small hail could develop from the most intense cells, damaging straight-line winds will be the primary hazard. Earlier this week, a cold front pushed from the Ohio River Valley into the Tennessee Valley and...
FLORIDA STATE

