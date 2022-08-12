Read full article on original website
Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts
Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
New Florida laws creating 'confusion' and 'chaos' in schools, says teachers' union president
Most schoolchildren across Florida began classes last week, as districts are still trying to work out what teachers in Florida can and cannot say, in order to avoid lawsuits by parents after the passage of the The Parental Rights in Education law and the Stop Woke Act, which took effect in July.
A state legal veteran is taking over as the leader of Volunteer Florida
Josie Tamayo was appointed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis as CEO of Volunteer Florida, replacing Corey Simon, who resigned in June after entering the race for a state Senate seat. Tamayo, who will head an agency that oversees more than $23 million in federal and state money, has served as...
Some Northwest Florida customers are unhappy with FP&L's takeover of Gulf Power
Many Northwest Florida residents appear less than thrilled at some of the actions by the firm that took over Gulf Power Company almost two years ago. NextEra Energy Inc., the parent firm of Florida Power & Light, acquired Gulf Power from the Southern Company in 2019, and officially changed its name to FP&L on January 1, 2021.
Trans advocates criticize Florida rule that bans Medicaid from covering gender-affirming treatment
On Aug. 1, the state Agency for Health Care Administration quietly finalized a rule that bans Medicaid from covering gender-affirming care for many poor and disabled transgender people. A state report says the Medicaid program “has determined that the research supporting sex reassignment treatment is insufficient to demonstrate efficacy and...
Potential for severe storms Wednesday over Panhandle and parts of peninsula
Strong thunderstorms are possible across North Florida and the Panhandle on Wednesday. Although isolated tornadoes and small hail could develop from the most intense cells, damaging straight-line winds will be the primary hazard. Earlier this week, a cold front pushed from the Ohio River Valley into the Tennessee Valley and...
