fantasypros.com
Zack Moss produces in limited action in Saturday's preseason opener
Zach Moss carried the ball three times for 37 yards while also catching two passes for five yards in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Colts. Moss made the most of the limited snaps he received in the Bills preseason opener, posting an impressive 12.3 yards per carry. The running back has impressed for much of training camp and is worth monitoring as the Bills look to clear up a backfield that left a lot to be desired last season for fantasy managers.
fantasypros.com
Sam Howell impresses in first NFL action
Sam Howell completed 9-of-16 pass attempts for 145 yards Saturday and added a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns as well. Howell, once considered a top prospect, was drafted in the fifth round by the Commanders in April. The UNC product showed his talent today, leading the Commanders on back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth quarter to take the lead late after trailing by 14. His ability to use his legs could be a great asset if he ever sees major playing time in the NFL. He only belongs on rosters in dynasty leagues, specifically Superflex, as it is yet to be seen if he will get a chance during a regular season game.
fantasypros.com
Brian Robinson Jr. shines in preseason debut
After fellow RB Antonio Gibson fumbled in the first quarter, Robinson stepped in with the first team and made the most of his opportunities. His touchdown run came with the first unit which is a very good sign for the rookie out of Alabama. He also flashed pass-catching potential out of the backfield, showing he can be used as needed this season. Gibson is still likely the lead back in Washington, and J.D. McKissic is an excellent third-down back. If Robinson does carve out the goal line work for the Commanders in 2022, he could be worth a roster spot. As it stands he is a flyer in most formats as a member of a timeshare with Gibson and McKissic.
fantasypros.com
Kenny Pickett sharp on Saturday
Kenny Pickett was sharp in his team's 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday. Pickett completed 13-of-15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns while adding three rushes for 16 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Pickett played the entire second half of the game and tossed a game-winning touchdown to Tyler...
fantasypros.com
10 Deep Sleepers for the 2022 Fantasy Football Season
Deep sleepers are the hardest gems to find in fantasy football. But if you strike gold, it can make an enormous difference in your fantasy fortunes. So let’s get straight to it. Here are 10 deep sleepers to keep an eye on late in your drafts and perhaps even on the waiver wire. Some of these guys are unknowns, while some are established players who have fallen under the radar.
fantasypros.com
Joshua Kelley makes case for No. 2 RB spot
Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley flourished on limited touches Saturday night in the team's first preseason game of 2022. He started the contest and finished with 16 rushing yards on three carries, adding 28 yards on three catches. Fantasy Impact:. Kelley, who got the start over rookie Isaiah...
fantasypros.com
Brevin Jordan has one catch in preseason opener
Jordan had an OK night and suffered from the fact that starting quarterback Davis Mills only played two drives before backup Jeff Driskel was tasked to finish the remainder of the game. He had an unfortunate drop in the fourth quarter where he was also penalized that might have been a huge first down and more if he'd played the ball correctly. Jordan still has the rest of the preseason to break out on a team that lacks many playmakers.
fantasypros.com
Jimmie Ward dealing with hamstring injury
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Jimmie Ward suffered a "pretty bad hamstring injury" during Sunday's training camp session. (David Lombardi on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ward's status for Week 1 of the NFL season is now in question. The ninth-year pro will have less than a...
fantasypros.com
Joe Schobert signs with Broncos
The Broncos have signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The timely signing of Schobert will bring in some much-needed depth at the linebacker position for Denver after they lost Jonas Griffith for 4-to-6 weeks to a dislocated elbow. Schobert, 28, spent last season with the Steelers after a standout start to his career in Cleveland. In a corresponding move Monday, the Broncos also waived offensive lineman Ben Braden.
fantasypros.com
Tyler Johnson shines in preseason opener Saturday
Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson had a great day Saturday, hauling in 6-7 targets for 73 yards in Saturday's 26-24 loss to the Dolphins. Johnson, a former fifth-round pick, has shown flashes during his career in Tampa Bay, but he hasn't yet been able to truly be an asset for the team. That may change in year three, as he is impressing the coaching staff in both practice and now in their lone preseason game. If he keeps playing like this, he will lock down a roster spot, and he could find himself climbing the depth chart for Tampa Bay.
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers dealing with soft tissue injury
According to head coach Sean McVay, Cam Akers is being held out of practice while he deals with a "soft tissue" injury. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) The Rams are being cautious with the third-year back after he missed almost the entirety of the 2021 season with an Achilles injury. McVay stated Akers would not practice until he could participate fully in a team setting. While this is not a devastating development, it certainly is discouraging for fantasy managers currently drafting him at No. 28, expecting a bounce-back season. The Rams' offense remains enticing, and Akers is still a Tier 2 running back in fantasy; it's just prudent to keep an eye on his progress.
fantasypros.com
DeVonta Smith returns to practice Sunday
Smith returned to the practice field on Sunday after missing the majority of the first ten days of camp with a groin injury. Smith enters his sophomore season set to start opposite new teammate A.J. Brown and teaming with tight end Dallas Goedert. This triumvirate will give third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts a three-headed monster to feed all day long with all three being able to eat in the same game. Health will be the biggest factor in how high Smith’s fantasy ceiling can be this year, coming off a rookie year where the Alabama product caught 64 balls for 916 yards (14.3 ypr) and hauled in five touchdowns.
fantasypros.com
Kyle Trask productive in preseason loss Saturday
Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask had a productive day Satuday, going 25-33 on his pass attempts and logging 258 yards to go with 2 TDs and an interception in Saturday's loss to Miami. Trask saw the bulk of the work for the Buccaneers on Saturday, having 28 more attempts than the next closest Tampa Bay quarterback. He produced pretty well with what he was given, making some impressive throws and keeping the bad plays to a minimal. He certainly has room to improve, but the arrow is pointing up for the Florida product.
fantasypros.com
Jordan Love delivers mixed results in preseason opener
Jordan Love played the entire first half on Friday night versus the 49ers. He completed 13-for-24 passes for 176 with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the 28-21 loss. Both of his touchdown passes came from 33 yards out, the first to Romeo Doubs on a fourth down play and the second to fellow rookie wideout Danny Davis late in the half.
fantasypros.com
Travis Etienne Jr gets 10 touches against Browns Friday
Travis Etienne Jr ran for 23 yards on nine carries and caught one of three targets for an additional 10 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-13 preseason loss to Cleveland on Friday night. Fantasy Impact:. Etienne only averaged 2.6 ypc but his night was highlighted by a 12-yard scamper and his...
fantasypros.com
Robert Tonyan coming off PUP list, will start with individual drills
Packers head coach announced tight end Robert Tonyan will come off the PUP list and will start with individual drills as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein. (Tom Silverstein on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Tonyan will also participate in walk-throughs as returns from an ACL tear suffered in...
fantasypros.com
Carl Nassib signs one-year deal with Tampa Bay
The move lands Nassib back in Tampa Bay with head coach Todd Bowles. The 29-year-old DE played for the Bucs in 2018 and 2019 where he totaled an impressive 12.5 sacks, six of which came in 2019 under Bowles who was the defensive coordinator at the time. He most recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2020 to 2021 but wasn't able to reach the same level of play finishing with only four sacks in his two seasons with the team before they released him in March. While Nassib may not be a cornerstone piece of the Bucs defense in 2022, he does add some depth and familiarity to the unit.
fantasypros.com
Drake London (Knee) likely out for the week
Falcons' WR Drake London who suffered a knee injury, in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, missed practice Sunday. He is now expected to miss Week 2 of the preseason. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The injury didn't look bad, and it would be a surprise if it had...
fantasypros.com
5 Players Derek Brown Will Never Draft Again (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at players on Derek Brown’s 2022 Do Not Draft List. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
fantasypros.com
12 Dynasty Rookies the Experts are Targeting at ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ll have you covered throughout the dynasty and rookie draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty...
