Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
AthlonSports.com
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Waiving Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
This Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos are reportedly waiving a veteran wide receiver. This specific wide receiver was actually an NFL team's leading receiver just two seasons ago. According to a report, the Broncos have reportedly waived veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He's entering the fourth year of his NFL...
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
It's roster cut-down day in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are trimming down on players. According to a report, one of those players is veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The Ravens are reportedly cutting veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The leaves the AFC North franchise with three quarterbacks: Lamar...
AthlonSports.com
Michael Irvin Makes A Crazy Dallas Cowboys Prediction
NFL legend Michael Irvin is hopping on the Dallas Cowboys' bandwagon ahead of the 2022 season. He doesn't just think they could be one of the NFL's best teams; Irvin actually believes the 2022 Cowboys could be chasing the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins. “If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these...
AthlonSports.com
Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly 'Vanished' After Signing Big Contract In 2018
Jimmy Garoppolo signed a big contract with the San Francisco 49ers back in 2018. What happened after is a big surprise. According to a report, Garoppolo "vanished" and hardly responded to texts or calls from his coaches and teammates. Unfortunately, it wasn't a one-time thing, either. Garoppolo reportedly has a...
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Running Back Reportedly Suffers 'Severe' Injury, To Miss 2022 Season
Ohio State's running back depth has taken a serious hit ahead of the 2022 season. Buckeyes redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor has reportedly suffered a "severe" injury and will miss the entire 2022 season. Pryor, a four-star recruit from the 2021 cycle, was projected as a third-string running back...
AthlonSports.com
Buccaneers Reportedly Make 'Unexpected' Roster Cut This Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trimming down their roster this Tuesday afternoon. However, the NFC South franchise is making an "unexpected" roster cut. According to a report, the Bucs are cutting veteran defensive back Ross Cockrell. It's an unexpected decision for a number of reasons. First off, Cockrell has played...
AthlonSports.com
Jacksonville Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Monday
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The AFC South franchise has reportedly cut third-year NFL quarterback Jake Luton. Luton, a former sixth-round pick out of Oregon State, had been battling for the team's backup quarterback role behind Trevor Lawrence. It appears...
AthlonSports.com
Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Reportedly Has 'Complicated' Recovery Plan
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson got injured in the team's preseason opener last week. It was a non-contact injury, to make matters worse. Unfortunately, he may now not be ready for Week 1. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Wilson's knee surgery in Los Angeles was a success. But the...
NFL・
AthlonSports.com
Video: Major Fight At Panthers, Patriots Joint Practice This Tuesday
Joint practices are sometimes a great idea; other times they're a disaster. The latter took place at the Panthers, Patriots joint practice this Tuesday when a "huge" fight broke out. A few players on opposing teams began shoving each other. Things escalated from there when punches were thrown. Coaches and...
AthlonSports.com
Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday
We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
AthlonSports.com
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Stunning Retirement
On Monday morning, a veteran LSU quarterback decided to step away from football to retire. That quarterback is Myles Brennan, who was competing for the Tigers' starting quarterback role ahead of the 2022 season. LSU football has since released a statement to address Brennan's retirement. In it, Brian Kelly thanks...
AthlonSports.com
Washington Commanders Cut Veteran Player On Tuesday
The Washington Commanders are making several roster cuts to get down to 85 players this Tuesday afternoon. One of those cuts is defensive veteran De'Vante Bausby. The Commanders announced just moments ago that they've released 29-year-old cornerback De'Vante Bausby. They've also cut guard Deion Calhoun. Fullback Alex Armah and tight end Sammis Reyes, meanwhile, have been played on the injured reserve.
AthlonSports.com
LSU Quarterback Officially Announces Retirement In Monday Statement
On Monday morning, LSU quarterback Myles Brennan didn't attend LSU football practice. Shortly thereafter, the college football world learned that Brennan is reportedly walking away from football. Brennan confirmed his retirement in a newly-released statement this Monday afternoon. The veteran college football quarterback has played his final snap. "What a...
AthlonSports.com
Seahawks Reportedly Make Notable Quarterback Change In Practice
The Seattle Seahawks are making a notable quarterback change at practice this Tuesday afternoon. According to a report, the NFC West franchise is replacing Geno Smith with Drew Lock on the first-team offense. It's unclear if this is pre-planned or a decision based on performance. Either way, it's notable. There's...
AthlonSports.com
2 Steelers Players Reportedly Suffer Season-Ending Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers received awful injury news this Tuesday morning. Two of their players have suffered season-ending injuries. One is wide receiver Anthony Miller, who was projected to make the final 53-man roster. The other is safety Karl Joseph. Joseph is dealing with an ankle injury that is severe enough...
AthlonSports.com
Penn State Running Back Enters The Transfer Portal
A Penn State running back and former four-star recruit is entering the transfer portal. That player is third-year college football running back Caziah Holmes. Holmes enrolled at Penn State with the 2020 class. He's a four-star recruit out of Florida. In two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Holmes had 56 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns in 11 career games.
AthlonSports.com
49ers Star Dealing With 'Pretty Bad' Hamstring Injury
The San Francisco 49ers defense may not be at full strength when they begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears. Kyle Shanahan announced this Monday morning that one of his defensive stars is dealing with a "pretty bad" hamstring injury. That player is none other than...
AthlonSports.com
Brady Quinn Makes His Opinion On Zach Wilson Very Clear
Much of the NFL media expects Zach Wilson to make a major jump in his second NFL season. However, Brady Quinn doesn't see it happening; in fact, he's one of Wilson's biggest critics. Quinn recently spoke at length about the New York Jets quarterback. He's confused why the former BYU...
NFL・
