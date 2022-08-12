There was no definitive timeline for Joe Burrow's return following his appendectomy two and a half weeks ago. The Bengals may have clearer outlook after Sunday. Burrow was on the practice field for the first time since having his appendix removed 19 days ago, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The Bengals' star quarterback was seen coming back from a walkthrough with a jersey on and a helmet in hand, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO