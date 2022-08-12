Read full article on original website
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 60-51: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray checks in at No. 57
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Linsley hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 10 of 2020,...
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 80-71: Cordarrelle Patterson finally cracks the list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. A team change worked wonders for Conner in 2021. After...
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 70-61: QB Derek Carr returns to list after three-year absence
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Although the Honey Badger continues his slide from 39 two...
NFL
NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season
In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:. Around The NFL tracks all of the player releases as of Week 1 of the preseason (Thursday, Aug. 11). Navigate to your team by clicking on the corresponding division below:
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins unveiled at No. 99
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Selected to his sixth straight Pro Bowl following another stellar...
NFL
Top 10 QB-pass catcher duos in 2022: Cowboys' Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb rank seventh
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- continues on Sunday, Aug. 21. Players ranked 50-31 will be revealed Sunday over the course of two hour-long episodes, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Players ranked 30-21 will be revealed in a third episode, airing at 11 p.m. ET.
NFL
NFL announces training brand NOBULL as presenting sponsor and official on-field supplier of NFL Scouting Combine
Today, the National Football League and NOBULL, the fast-growing athletic training brand, announced a multi-year partnership designating NOBULL as the "Official Combine Training Partner of the NFL" and the "Official On-Field Supplier of Apparel and Headwear for the NFL Scouting Combine." The Combine is the premier opportunity for aspiring NFL...
NFL
Jets QB Zach Wilson undergoes successful knee surgery; OT Mekhi Becton placed on injured reserve
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson is recovering nicely and still has an outside shot to play in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, per a source informed of the situation. There were no surprises during...
NFL
Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field for first time since appendectomy
There was no definitive timeline for Joe Burrow's return following his appendectomy two and a half weeks ago. The Bengals may have clearer outlook after Sunday. Burrow was on the practice field for the first time since having his appendix removed 19 days ago, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The Bengals' star quarterback was seen coming back from a walkthrough with a jersey on and a helmet in hand, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.
NFL
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: Competing QBs Geno Smith, Drew Lock both had good outings in preseason opener
Round one of Seattle's quarterback competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock is in the books following the Seahawks' preseason opener on Saturday night. By all accounts, the team is scoring it a draw so far. "As it turned out, for both guys that was a good outing because they...
HBCU Legend Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, and Hall of Famers Launch 'NFL Blitz Legends'
Jerry Rice spoke with HBCU Legends about the launch of the remastered NFL Blitz Legends arcade game system.
NFL
NFL Presents: League-wide Guardian Cap Use to Reduce Head Impacts
On August 11, 2022, the NFL hosted a webinar discussing the League's comprehensive approach to reducing head impacts on the field. The conversation covered the new League-wide requirement of Guardian Cap this season, as well as other aspects of the NFL's approach, including annual helmet testing, player helmet choice, and the collection and analysis of data that underpin these efforts. The full webinar is available to view below.
NFL
2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 rookie grades: Lions' Aidan Hutchinson aces test
The NFL draft is the best off-the-field event in American sports because it gives fans hope that their teams' newest players can help maintain or achieve success in the short- and long-term. But as the preseason begins, it's now time for the rubber to hit the road. Are the newbies...
NFL
Browns center Nick Harris (knee) placed on injured reserve, ending his 2022 season
The Browns' plans for Nick Harris have been shelved for the 2022 season. Cleveland is placing the center on injured reserve, coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday, officially ending Harris' season. Harris suffered a knee injury early in Cleveland's 24-13 preseason-opening win over Jacksonville and did not return to the game....
NFL
Antonio Gibson on uncertain footing as Commanders' starting RB after fumbling in preseason opener
The last week has made things interesting in Washington's backfield. Antonio Gibson, the penciled-in starter entering 2022 camp, struggled in the Commanders' preseason opener, gaining two yards on four carries and fumbling once. The turnover appears to have lingered in the minds of his coaches. Gibson spent time with the...
NFL
Justin Simmons believes Broncos are fit for competitive AFC West: 'I like our chances to host playoff games'
Denver Broncos star safety Justin Simmons enters Year 7 having never played in a postseason game. Following the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 win in the 2015 season, Denver drafted the playmaking safety in the third round. Since then, the club hasn't returned to the playoffs a single time. With a...
NFL
Patriots place CB Malcolm Butler on injured reserve
Malcolm Butler's return to New England is over for 2022. The New England Patriots placed the cornerback and Super Bowl XLIX hero on injured reserve, the club announced Tuesday, which officially ends his 2022 season. New England also placed cornerback Joejuan Williams, who suffered a shoulder injury, on IR. Butler...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 16
The New England Patriots entered the preseason with questions in their corner crew. They'll continue to deal with depth issues moving forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams suffered a shoulder injury that will knock him out for the season, per a source informed of the situation.
NFL
Steelers' Diontae Johnson on rookie WR George Pickens: 'He's a freak. That's a special talent'
The hype surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers second-round receiver George Pickens continues to build after the Georgia product's sterling performance in his team's preseason opener. The three-catch, 43-yard performance against Seattle, highlighted by an excellent route on a 26-yard TD from Mason Rudolph in which he tapped both feet in bounds, continued...
NFL
Jets HC Robert Saleh has 'all the faith in the world' in Joe Flacco if vet needs to start season
As the New York Jets await word on how long Zach Wilson will be out following his scheduled knee surgery, coach Robert Saleh is comfortable with veteran Joe Flacco taking the starting reins. "Joe's a pro. He's been there, he's done that. He's been a Super Bowl MVP, a world...
