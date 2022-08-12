ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season

In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:. Around The NFL tracks all of the player releases as of Week 1 of the preseason (Thursday, Aug. 11). Navigate to your team by clicking on the corresponding division below:
NFL

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins unveiled at No. 99

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Selected to his sixth straight Pro Bowl following another stellar...
NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field for first time since appendectomy

There was no definitive timeline for Joe Burrow's return following his appendectomy two and a half weeks ago. The Bengals may have clearer outlook after Sunday. Burrow was on the practice field for the first time since having his appendix removed 19 days ago, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The Bengals' star quarterback was seen coming back from a walkthrough with a jersey on and a helmet in hand, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFL Presents: League-wide Guardian Cap Use to Reduce Head Impacts

On August 11, 2022, the NFL hosted a webinar discussing the League's comprehensive approach to reducing head impacts on the field. The conversation covered the new League-wide requirement of Guardian Cap this season, as well as other aspects of the NFL's approach, including annual helmet testing, player helmet choice, and the collection and analysis of data that underpin these efforts. The full webinar is available to view below.
NFL
NFL

Patriots place CB Malcolm Butler on injured reserve

Malcolm Butler's return to New England is over for 2022. The New England Patriots placed the cornerback and Super Bowl XLIX hero on injured reserve, the club announced Tuesday, which officially ends his 2022 season. New England also placed cornerback Joejuan Williams, who suffered a shoulder injury, on IR. Butler...
NFL
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 16

The New England Patriots entered the preseason with questions in their corner crew. They'll continue to deal with depth issues moving forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams suffered a shoulder injury that will knock him out for the season, per a source informed of the situation.
NFL

