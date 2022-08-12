Read full article on original website
Caratini's 2-run single in 11th rallies Brewers over Dodgers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a two-run single off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel in the 11th inning, rallying the Milwaukee Brewers over Los Angeles 5-4 on Tuesday night. A sensational catch by Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor in the 10th kept the game tied. Taylor homered in the seventh to make it 3-all. Batting with the bases loaded and one out against Kimbrel (3-5), Caratini blooped a hit to right field that scored automatic runner Andrew McCutchen and Hunter Renfroe, who had reached on a bunt single. The Brewers won despite getting just five hits off seven pitchers. The teams have split the first two games of a four-game set.
Moncada hits winning single in 8th again, ChiSox beat Astros
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox came into the season with huge expectations and their sights set on a deep postseason run. Though it hasn’t gone the way they envisioned, they are rolling at the moment — and closing in on the AL Central lead. Yoán Moncada came through with the go-ahead single in the eighth inning for the second straight game, and the White Sox rallied to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night. While the showdown between AL Cy Young Award contenders Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander didn’t live up to its billing, the White Sox came away with their fifth straight win. The defending division champions moved within a game of first-place Cleveland and remained even with Minnesota.
Carpenter hits HR, Francona ejected as Tigers beat Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians saw their AL Central lead reduced to one game on Tuesday night. They also had a beef with the umpires during and after their 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing after the umpires ruled Myles Straw struck out with the tying run on third for the second out of the inning. And catcher Austin Hedges was still steaming several hours later about a call in the first inning that helped Detroit take a 3-0 lead.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
