A Bellator MMA fighter let his opponent hit him over and over so he could time the ultimate counter punch KO
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick
Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
UFC San Diego payouts: Angela Hill banks $190,000, more than main-eventer Dominick Cruz
Back in the day, almost every athletic commission used to disclose the official contracted salaries of combat sports athletes. It was one of the small protections that existed to try and stop promoters from screwing over fighters. As it goes in today’s dog-eat-dog world, even that protection has been whittled down to the point where California is one of the few states left sharing UFC pay.
200-pound Paddy Pimblett enjoying ‘putting a little bit of chub rub on’
Paddy Pimblett is taking his post-fight victory binge-fest on the road. “The Baddy” kicked things off in Chicago, Ill., where he detailed for Barstool Sports just how much he was eating ... and the list was long indeed. He ended up in San Diego, Calif., for the weekend, and sat down with reporters leading up to UFC on ESPN: “Vera vs. Cruz” to update the world on his current weight.
Adrien Broner bails on Aug. 20 boxing bout citing mental health, angry Omar Figueroa demands proof
Four-time boxing champion Adrien Broner was expected to make his return to the “sweet science” against former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.; however, that fight has now been scrapped after “The Problem” announced his withdrawal.
Countdown to UFC 278 video preview for ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ in Salt Lake City
Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will rematch longtime nemesis Leon Edwards with the 170-pound title on the line when they hook ‘em up in the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on ESPN+, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Nina Nunes retires after UFC San Diego win over Cynthia Calvillo
Rory MacDonald wasn’t the only fighter to leave his gloves in the cage today. Nina Nunes, formerly known as Nina Ansaroff, announced her retirement after picking up the split-decision victory at UFC San Diego earlier this evening. Nunes largely picked apart Cynthia Calvillo in her women’s Flyweight debut and likely would have been ranked by next week as a result, but she’s instead opting to focus on raising a family with her wife, UFC double champion Amanda Nunes.
Dominick Cruz ‘thankful for my health’ following tough UFC San Diego loss
Dominick Cruz has broken his silence. The former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight titleholder returned to the main event scene this past weekend (Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego for a duel with the surging No. 5-ranked contender, Marlon “Chito” Vera. Unfortunately for Cruz, the fight resulted in his fourth career loss in 28 appearances.
Coach: Jacked Jon Jones now ‘more powerful’ than Alistair Overeem — ‘Fans are gonna be shocked’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will finally make good on the promise he made nearly a decade ago, packing on the pounds ahead of his heavyweight debut at some point in late 2022. So what can fans expect on fight night?. “His weight is up...
UFC 278 will feature Joe Rogan-less alternate commentary stream dubbed, ‘With The Gronks’
It’s been just a couple months since famed National Football League (NFL) tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from professional football, but “Gronk” has already found his way back onto ESPN in more ways than one. During the UFC San Diego broadcast, it was announced that With The Gronks would air next weekend (Sat. Aug. 20, 2022), with Gronkowski and has family providing alternate commentary for the UFC 278 event.
UFC 278 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Usman vs. Edwards 2
One of the most dominant mixed martial arts (MMA) champions meets a long-overdue challenger in Salt Lake City, Utah, this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) when Kamaru Usman defends his Welterweight title against Leon Edwards in UFC 278’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event. Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, also hosts the return of Luke Rockhold opposite Paulo Costa and a pivotal Bantamweight battle pitting the legendary Jose Aldo against Merab Dvalishvili.
Paige VanZant abruptly pulled from this weekend’s BKFC card in London
Former UFC strawweight and current AEW attraction Paige VanZant was expected to make her return to bareknuckle boxing as part of the BKFC pay-per-view (PPV) card this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but that fight has now been postponed after “12 Gauge” was pulled for undisclosed reasons.
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’
Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
Latest UFC 281 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ on Nov. 12 in New York
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card) 185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. UFC 281 PPV Main Card On ESPN+, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:. 155 lbs.: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler. 125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann. 205 lbs.:...
Midnight Mania! Dominick Reyes returns opposite Ryan Spann at UFC 281
It’s been a long time since we last saw Dominick Reyes inside the Octagon, but per a report from MMAJunkie, that’s about to change. Reyes is finally set to return to action against a ranked opponent in the heavy-handed Ryan Spann. The pair are now scheduled to throw down at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
UFC 278 ‘Embedded’ video preview (Ep. 2): You called Paulo Costa — and he came!
The upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) event is set to go down this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and while the “Embedded” cameras are focusing primarily on the welterweight main event title fight between current 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman and top 170-pound challenger Leon Edwards (rewatch Ep. 1 here) there is an important middleweight battle on the main card pitting former champion Luke Rockhold against hulking 185-pound bruiser Paulo Costa.
Here’s the ‘tall’ UFC fighter Jake Paul is too scared to fight
Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has made a habit out of destroying washed-up MMA superstars and since “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled” the 25 year-old “Problem Child” is once again scouring the UFC roster for an easy score. Not surprisingly, aging welterweight slugger...
Diana Belbita: ‘I didn’t even notice’ being on second biggest MMA event of all-time
Diana Belbita has gotten to be a part of quite a few unique experiences in her young life thus far. Currently residing in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, the Romania-born Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight prospect made the move to North America roughly three years after her coach persuaded her into getting serious about this mixed martial arts (MMA) journey. Coincidentally enough, at the time of her signing with the sport’s ultimate proving ground, Belbita was competing on Romania’s version of Exatlon, the famous Survivor-type reality television series that Jorge Masvidal also notably competed on.
‘Drunk’ Daniel Cormier calls out Darren Till for accusing him of biased commentary
Daniel Cormier just can’t shake the perception that he’s bringing bias to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) commentary table. Over the past few months, Cormier has been dogged by accusations that he’s sided with one fighter over another, or that he just wants to see certain fighters lose. Phil Hawes went so far as to get in DC’s face over perceived favoritism, and Cormier has had to put up with Sean O’Malley suggesting he has some sort of jealousy issue or something.
Superbon set to defend title against Chingiz Allazov at ONE on Prime Video 2
ONE Championship is starting off its relationship with Amazon Prime video in a big way. MMA Mania has confirmed with sources close to the promotion that ONE on Prime Video 2 on Sept. 30, 2022, has a co-main event title tilt. It will be Featherweight kickboxing champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn (113-34), looking to defend his throne against Belarusian kickboxer of Azerbaijani descent, Chingiz Allazov (55-5, 1 no-contest). The show will air at 9 p.m. ET and no location has been revealed as of yet.
