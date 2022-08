Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has been appointed to the North Carolina Local Government Employees’ Retirement System (LGERS) Board of Trustees by Gov. Roy Cooper. The LGERS provides benefits to employees of cities, towns, counties, boards, commissions and other entities of local government in North Carolina. Because participation by local governments in voluntary, the operation of LGERS is dependent upon the acceptance and continuing financial support of the governing bodies and employees of local governments. The Board of Trustees is made up of 13 members, including eight members representing local governments, and meets every three months in Raleigh. The next meeting is scheduled for 9 am Thursday, October 27.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO