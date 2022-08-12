Read full article on original website
A second helping of “Tacos of Texas” podcast explores Texas taco culture
Austin, Texas – Aug. 16, 2022 – From what it takes to decolonize maíz to the overlap of Mexican and Filipino food in Texas to LGBTQ+ identity in taco culture, season dos of the “Tacos of Texas” podcast takes listeners even deeper into Texas’s taco culture.
San Marcos art installation honors Indigenous culture and creation story
The San Marcos River has stories to tell. A newly constructed art installation, The Guardians of the San Marcos River, splashes some of those stories across hundreds of colorful hand-painted tiles. They come together to create a series of mosaics illustrating the five spirit guardians of the San Marcos River...
An Austin school and state-of-the-art clinic unite to meet the needs of medically fragile children
Seventeen-year-old Blake Johnson attends Rosedale School, an Austin ISD school built to care for children with complex medical needs. Johnson, who uses a wheelchair, has cerebral palsy and autism and is blind and nonverbal. He is one of more than 100 children at the school aged 3 to 22 whose days are filled with attending classes while managing their multiple health conditions.
Weather experts hope for wetter fall months to ease ongoing drought in Texas
It was in late April — when more than half of Texas was in an elevated drought phase — that meteorologists and climatologists said weather patterns over the next few months would be key in determining how long the dry spell would last. More than two months later,...
Austin ISD earns a 'B' rating from Texas Education Agency
Austin Independent School District earned an overall grade of “B” from the Texas Education Agency’s school accountability system, which is based in part on standardized testing scores. TEA issued the grades on Monday for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time Austin ISD...
