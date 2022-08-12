ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

kut.org

San Marcos art installation honors Indigenous culture and creation story

The San Marcos River has stories to tell. A newly constructed art installation, The Guardians of the San Marcos River, splashes some of those stories across hundreds of colorful hand-painted tiles. They come together to create a series of mosaics illustrating the five spirit guardians of the San Marcos River...
SAN MARCOS, TX
kut.org

An Austin school and state-of-the-art clinic unite to meet the needs of medically fragile children

Seventeen-year-old Blake Johnson attends Rosedale School, an Austin ISD school built to care for children with complex medical needs. Johnson, who uses a wheelchair, has cerebral palsy and autism and is blind and nonverbal. He is one of more than 100 children at the school aged 3 to 22 whose days are filled with attending classes while managing their multiple health conditions.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin ISD earns a 'B' rating from Texas Education Agency

Austin Independent School District earned an overall grade of “B” from the Texas Education Agency’s school accountability system, which is based in part on standardized testing scores. TEA issued the grades on Monday for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time Austin ISD...
AUSTIN, TX

