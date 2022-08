KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash in the early morning of Saturday. Officers were arrived at around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 13 to the area of Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road in reference to a single motorcycle crash where they located an unconscious man laying in the roadway.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO