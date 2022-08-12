Read full article on original website
Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete. According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He […]
erienewsnow.com
Teen Arrested, Another Suspect Wanted on Charges in Erie Shootout
City of Erie Police detectives have made progress in their investigation into a shootout earlier this month. It happened at W. 29th and Cherry St. on Aug. 6. A 16 year old was shot in the shoulder. A 17 year old has been taken into custody, and there is a...
Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl drug
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that a Jamestown man pleaded guilty to selling the drug fentanyl.
explore venango
Polk Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Threatening, Pointing Gun at Two Females
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony counts of aggravated assault after he reportedly held two women at gunpoint during altercation in Polk Borough. According to court documents, the Polk Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 58-year-old Gary Lee Wood Jr., of Polk, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on August 5:
chautauquatoday.com
Two people charged after burglary probe in Harmony
Two people are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in the Town of Harmony. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were seen fleeing from the residence on Blockville-Watts Flats Road around 4:30 am Monday. Deputies later located 23-year-old Cora Waddington of Frewsburg and 26-year-old Devin Fuller of Jamestown. An investigation revealed that the duo had allegedly entered the residence and started removing items from inside. Waddington and Fuller were charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, grand larceny 3rd, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. They were processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
chautauquatoday.com
Police arrest two people after shooting incident, drug raid
One person has been arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at an occupied car, and another on multiple warrants during a drug raid at a nearby home on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to a report of shots fired at 810 Washington Street shortly after 12 am Tuesday. Responding officers found that 35-year-old Joshua Hammer had fired one round from a stolen handgun at the car, which was parked in the driveway in front of the home. Further investigation led to the raid by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force on the home itself. Inside, police found the stolen handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police also found 42-year-old Larry Whitehill, Jr. of Jamestown, who was wanted on city court warrants, and another from Chester County, Pennsylvania. Hammer is jailed pending arraignment on charges including two counts each of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree menacing, as well as 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 4th-degree possession of stolen property. Whitehill is also being held as a fugitive from justice.
2 charged with burglarizing Chautauqua County home
"The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the incident, was contacted and able to recover the property that was being removed," the Sheriff's Office said.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Vandals Shoot Outhouse with Shotguns in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Suspects Accused of Shooting Outhouse with Shotguns. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Beach Road in Oakland Township, Venango County.
chautauquatoday.com
Hanover Man Facing Menacing, Harassment Charges from Altercation
A Hanover resident is facing charges following an altercation that occurred late Saturday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Hanover shortly after 5:15 PM for a report of a disorderly person. Further investigation discovered that 35-year-old Luis Gomez, Jr. had allegedly pushed another person and struck them with an object, then began chasing that person around with a wooden pole. Gomez was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to be arraigned on one count of 2nd-degree menacing and two counts of 2nd-degree harassment.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
Suspect accused of attacking Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty
The New Jersey man accused of repeatedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie has entered a not guilty plea. An attorney for Hadi Matar, 24, entered the plea on his behalf during Matar’s arraignment on Saturday in Chautauqua County, New York. Matar has been charged with attempted murder and assault. Matar allegedly rushed the stage at The […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: DUI, Harassment, PFA Violation, Theft
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Harassment of Two Staff Members at Abraxas 1 Facility. PSP Marienville responded to the Abraxas facility around 3:09 p.m. on Friday, August 12, for a report of harassment. Staff members were attempting to restrain a resident at the Abraxas facility...
$17,000 in Apple devices stolen from Edinboro Walmart
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking multiple suspects who allegedly stole more than $17,000 in Apple products from the Edinboro Walmart. According to a post on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, at about 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 a female suspect entered the Walmart at 108 Washington Towne Blvd. N. in Washington Township. She […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Missing from Warren State Hospital Found
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The man reported from Warren State Hospital has been located, according to Pennsylvania State Police. No further details were disclosed.
Erie TV reporter charged with fake stalking claims appears in court
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A preliminary hearing was held Thursday at the Tri-Community District Court in Erie for local TV reporter Haley Potter. Magisterial Judge Lisa Ferrick heard the case against Potter for false reports of stalking. The prosecution presented three different witnesses, two of which were Pennsylvania State Police members involved with the investigation. […]
Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
Jamestown police investigating shooting in area of Winsor and Crossman Streets
Police responded to the area around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot complaint. Two people were shot and were transported to be treated.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Warn Public About Fake Posts from Facebook Group
The Jamestown Police Department says it has been receiving an increased amount of complaints regarding a "Jamestown new york sales" Facebook group. According to police, there have been numerous posts regarding a white male serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Jamestown, a young girl wandering around in pajamas, a 12-year-old missing girl, various job postings, and even fake houses for rent. Police say these posts are not real. The department has tried to report the posts and the groups to Facebook, but they still remain up, and it advises people who see any of these posts to report them.
Pennsylvania Man Convicted of Child Exploitation
EARIE, PA — After deliberating about five hours, a federal jury found Jeffrey Colin Rogers guilty on August 5th of six counts of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Rogers, 59, was tried before United States District Judge...
explore venango
Hearings for Two Oil City Residents Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop Set for Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for two local residents arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Oil City. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 35-year-old Shawn Michael Goodman, and 29-year-old Marisa Ann Rupert, both of Oil City, are scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
