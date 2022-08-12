Read full article on original website
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Details on New Irish WR Recruit Taeshaun Lyons
On Friday, Irish Illustrated spoke with 2023 receiver Taeshaun Lyons who discussed his background, his rise to a Power Five recruitment, and his new offer from Notre Dame.
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
Veteran defensive end Carl Nassib returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 1-year contract
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a reinforcement on the defensive line, signing veteran Carl Nassib to a one-year contract
Clay Patterson trying to cultivate depth behind Brady Russell at tight end
Clay Patterson's first tight ends group in Boulder has an experience gap. The former Minnesota assistant inherited an established sixth-year veteran in Brady Russell, but the other five scholarship tight ends on the roster are freshmen. Patterson's first order of business, upon his arrival in Boulder in January, was empowering...
Patrick Mahomes gets shoutout from wife Brittany for incredible preseason performance
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an incredible first preseason drive, and no one was more proud of him than his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Mahomes and the Chiefs proved that maybe they don’t need Tyreek Hill to be a successful offense, after all. The 26-year-old Texas Tech product went 6-for-7 in his first preseason action of 2022, and led Kansas City down the field for a touchdown.
Ohio State WR target: ‘I’m trying to get to the opener that LeBron is going to’
Ohio State WR offer from Florida is looking at a couple big Ohio State games to possibly attend this season.
Tom Brady’s absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers all about family time
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady took a leave from training camp earlier this week
247Sports
College Football Playoff title game in 2025 will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, per report
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was the host to one of the most iconic national championship games in 2018, and is now set to hold another one in the near future. The massive Atlanta stadium will host the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2025, following the 2024 regular season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Wake Forest DT Dion Bergan named to Feldman's Freaks List
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson joked about defensive tackle Dion Bergan Jr. after the scrimmage at Truist Field Friday.
Coach TV: Adam Henry talks IU wide receivers, which players have stood out in fall camp
Watch and listen to what Indiana wide receivers coach Adam Henry had to saying Monday in a press conference following fall practice.
F&F: Will and JJ react to the Bohanon/McClain news
The Fletcher & Fowler podcast is back on Monday after a busy morning that included USF picking a starting quarterback in Gerry Bohanon, while incumbent starting quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bulls247 publisher Will Turner is joined by site contributor JJ Garrett (who somehow makes just...
Preps To Pros: Texas A&M leading the way for 4-star WR Hykeem Williams
In this segment of Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna discuss Hykeem Williams and how close is Texas A&M to landing him.
Iowa Football: Five stock risers so far during fall camp
A few names that have helped themselves in fall camp... © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Late Kick: What will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the Big 12 will be the most exciting conference to watch in 2022.
