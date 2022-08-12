ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes gets shoutout from wife Brittany for incredible preseason performance

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an incredible first preseason drive, and no one was more proud of him than his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Mahomes and the Chiefs proved that maybe they don’t need Tyreek Hill to be a successful offense, after all. The 26-year-old Texas Tech product went 6-for-7 in his first preseason action of 2022, and led Kansas City down the field for a touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

College Football Playoff title game in 2025 will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, per report

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was the host to one of the most iconic national championship games in 2018, and is now set to hold another one in the near future. The massive Atlanta stadium will host the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2025, following the 2024 regular season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

F&F: Will and JJ react to the Bohanon/McClain news

The Fletcher & Fowler podcast is back on Monday after a busy morning that included USF picking a starting quarterback in Gerry Bohanon, while incumbent starting quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bulls247 publisher Will Turner is joined by site contributor JJ Garrett (who somehow makes just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

