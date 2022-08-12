ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Mack Brown Q&A: Camp Injuries, QB Decision, Depth Chart

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina football coach Mack Brown met with reporters Tuesday, following the team’s morning practice session. The Tar Heels are inside of two weeks to their Aug. 27 opener against visiting Florida A&M. Brown touched on a number of topics, ranging from the university...
