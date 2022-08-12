Read full article on original website
US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out
If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
China has been waging a secret decade-long campaign targeting U.S. economic data, and the Fed’s defense is a joke, senator says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In recent years, the U.S. has accused China of infiltrating American university campuses, businesses, and government computer systems for the purposes of obtaining Western intellectual property and technology. Now, a...
Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’
There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
The US could lose up to 900 warplanes fighting a Chinese invasion of Taiwan but would emerge victorious, says think tank
The Center for Strategic and International Studies war games found the US and Taiwan would defeat a Chinese invasion – at great cost for all sides.
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land
In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source
Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
A US carrier and a pair of ships carrying F-35 stealth fighters are operating near Taiwan amid Chinese warnings: report
The ships are conducting normal operations but could linger in the area should a need arise, a senior defense official told USNI News.
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'
'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
