americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Fortune

China has been waging a secret decade-long campaign targeting U.S. economic data, and the Fed’s defense is a joke, senator says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In recent years, the U.S. has accused China of infiltrating American university campuses, businesses, and government computer systems for the purposes of obtaining Western intellectual property and technology. Now, a...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land

In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
MARKETS
