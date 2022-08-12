ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back

Travel is back, but not all travelers are as welcome anymore. After a two-year pandemic-induced lull, the travel industry came roaring back in full force this summer. With pandemic-era restrictions easing and years’ worth of pent-up demand for travel, international tourism saw a 182% increase in the first three months of 2022 over the same period last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.
Robb Report

This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous

One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Simple money-saving holiday tips to save pounds when booking next getaway

Inflation is surging ahead and the cost of living crisis is forcing many people to look for ways to make their cash go further. However, a travel booking platform has uncovered the best insider tips to help holidaymakers save money on their next getaway. HolidayPirates has provided money-saving advice industry...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Funniest TripAdvisor reviews of Woburn Safari Park

A popular place for family fun all year round, Woburn Safari Park attracts thousands of visitors. With its huge open green spaces, more than 80 animals and a foot safari, there's plenty to love about the wildlife park. Located just a short drive from Bucks over the Bedfordshire border, Woburn...
tripsavvy.com

Hyatt's New Lava-Themed Hotel in Santorini Is a Luxury Oasis for Guests

Magma Resort Santorini - In the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. When you hear the term "lava-themed," you might think of the brightly-colored sets of Netflix's hit show "The Floor Is Lava," but that's not what you're getting at this luxury resort. Magma Resort Santorini is the first property from The...
The Independent

The best hotels in St Ives 2022: Where to stay for seaside charm

St Ives is a quintessential Cornish fishing town with its white-washed cottages, postcard-perfect harbour and pristine white sand beaches. Whilst the sound of fishermans’ boots stomping along its cobbled streets has been replaced with chattering tourists, it has retained its original charm – albeit updated with a fresh lick of paint. Chic boutique hotels that wouldn’t look out of place in Nantucket sit alongside centuries-old pubs, while just outside the town in Carbis Bay, a five-star resort with a showstopping infinity pool awaits. Here’s our pick of the best places to stay.The best hotels in St Ives are:Best for barefoot...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Get a free main course at Côte if you share a certain birthday

To celebrate 15 years on the high street, French-inspired restaurant, Côte, is offering anyone born on August 16 a free main course meal when dining with a full-paying adult. To mark the milestone, anyone who is a ‘birthday sharer’ can claim a free main course at one of Côte’s 85 restaurants nationwide.
The Independent

Best luxury hotels in Scotland 2022: Where to stay for style and romance

Ditch the stereotypes of deep-fried everything and tartan twee because Scotland has elevated its visitor offerings over recent years. A growing number of Michelin-starred restaurants leave foodies salivating, and Harris Tweed has become the go-to fabric for every upmarket establishment wanting to tastefully incorporate its Scottish heritage. Previously private castles and country estates have undergone a hospitality makeover, with a select few joining more recent offbeat accommodation additions in a prestigious portfolio of the most desirable places to stay. Scotland’s most luxurious hotels are as diverse as the scenery and every bit as majestic.The best luxury hotels in Scotland are:...
tripsavvy.com

Sticky Rice and Sand Healing: I Visited Thailand to Experience Its Reopening

On my third day in Bangkok, I peered over at the large crowds waiting behind me while tucking into the famous crab omelet at the world-renowned, Michelin-starred street eatery Jay Fai. From my seat, I could overhear chatter in several languages, see a variety of food lovers of different ages, and recognize various diverse faces. For all intents and purposes, it seemed that tourism to Thailand was alive and well.
