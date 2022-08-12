Read full article on original website
Related
My party of 6 stayed in a $1,000-a-night 'tree house' villa in Disney World, and it's perfect for big groups
After visiting the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, my family spent three nights in the Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs for the first time.
$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back
Travel is back, but not all travelers are as welcome anymore. After a two-year pandemic-induced lull, the travel industry came roaring back in full force this summer. With pandemic-era restrictions easing and years’ worth of pent-up demand for travel, international tourism saw a 182% increase in the first three months of 2022 over the same period last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.
I'm a city girl who stayed in a camper van for the first time, and it was surprisingly better than a luxury hotel
Insider's reporter stayed in a luxury camper van and gained a whole new perspective on road trips, van life, and her home state of California.
My party of 2 spent $90 at Diamond Horseshoe in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot was worth it
I used to work at the Orlando theme parks, and I finally made it to the Western-themed Magic Kingdom restaurant to try the family-style comfort food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I own ‘rip-off’ Mykonos bar – I’m sick of influencers trying to get free meals & tourists moaning about £50 lemonade
THE owner of a notorious Greek restaurant accused of ripping off tourists with eye-watering prices for simple drinks and snacks has slammed his critics as "influencers looking for free meals". DK Oyster Bar, in Platys Gialos, Mykonos, has been bombarded with negative reviews from furious customers who claim to not...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Inside lavish Beaconsfield mansion with indoor swimming pool complex and a multi-million-pound price tag
If you've ever fancied yourself the owner of a home that looks more like it belongs in Bond than in Bucks, this incredible property could be the one for you. The seven-bedroom, £8.5m detached home is found tucked away in one of the most sought-after locations in the county.
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Simple money-saving holiday tips to save pounds when booking next getaway
Inflation is surging ahead and the cost of living crisis is forcing many people to look for ways to make their cash go further. However, a travel booking platform has uncovered the best insider tips to help holidaymakers save money on their next getaway. HolidayPirates has provided money-saving advice industry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The world's most breathtaking clifftop hotels
There can be little doubt that some of the most breathtaking hotel properties in existence happen to be perched dramatically on top of cliffs.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Funniest TripAdvisor reviews of Woburn Safari Park
A popular place for family fun all year round, Woburn Safari Park attracts thousands of visitors. With its huge open green spaces, more than 80 animals and a foot safari, there's plenty to love about the wildlife park. Located just a short drive from Bucks over the Bedfordshire border, Woburn...
tripsavvy.com
Hyatt's New Lava-Themed Hotel in Santorini Is a Luxury Oasis for Guests
Magma Resort Santorini - In the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. When you hear the term "lava-themed," you might think of the brightly-colored sets of Netflix's hit show "The Floor Is Lava," but that's not what you're getting at this luxury resort. Magma Resort Santorini is the first property from The...
The best hotels in St Ives 2022: Where to stay for seaside charm
St Ives is a quintessential Cornish fishing town with its white-washed cottages, postcard-perfect harbour and pristine white sand beaches. Whilst the sound of fishermans’ boots stomping along its cobbled streets has been replaced with chattering tourists, it has retained its original charm – albeit updated with a fresh lick of paint. Chic boutique hotels that wouldn’t look out of place in Nantucket sit alongside centuries-old pubs, while just outside the town in Carbis Bay, a five-star resort with a showstopping infinity pool awaits. Here’s our pick of the best places to stay.The best hotels in St Ives are:Best for barefoot...
The 6 Best Resorts in Curaçao, From City Escapes to Luxury Beachfront Properties
You could hop on a direct flight to big-name and well-known Caribbean vacation destinations like the Bahamas or the Dominican Republic, but those looking to check into an undiscovered gem should look no further than Curaçao. And as it turns out, the island’s burgeoning luxury resort scene is just one of its well-kept secrets.
travelawaits.com
Popular Luxury Brand Takes To The Sea With Personalized Yachting Experience
Love Ritz-Carlton hotels for their luxurious hospitality? That hospitality now extends to sea voyages. After some bumps in development, the Evrima will set sail for the first time as it cruises from Spain to France on October 15. “Every element of the luxury yachting experience was carefully considered in creating...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Things to do in Buckinghamshire: Close-up animal experiences parents and kids will love within 5 miles of Bucks
Animal lovers are pretty blessed when it comes to unique experiences in Buckinghamshire. With expanses of beautiful countryside, there's always a chance you'll bump into some wildlife. But there's also plenty of chances if you want to get up close and personal with the kind of creatures that are lesser...
A chain of luxury campgrounds that uses Airstream trailers as hotel rooms is nearly doubling its locations in 2023 — see what it's like to visit
Next year, Autocamp will open four sites in North Carolina, Texas, California, and Utah to round out 2023 with nine open properties.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Get a free main course at Côte if you share a certain birthday
To celebrate 15 years on the high street, French-inspired restaurant, Côte, is offering anyone born on August 16 a free main course meal when dining with a full-paying adult. To mark the milestone, anyone who is a ‘birthday sharer’ can claim a free main course at one of Côte’s 85 restaurants nationwide.
Best luxury hotels in Scotland 2022: Where to stay for style and romance
Ditch the stereotypes of deep-fried everything and tartan twee because Scotland has elevated its visitor offerings over recent years. A growing number of Michelin-starred restaurants leave foodies salivating, and Harris Tweed has become the go-to fabric for every upmarket establishment wanting to tastefully incorporate its Scottish heritage. Previously private castles and country estates have undergone a hospitality makeover, with a select few joining more recent offbeat accommodation additions in a prestigious portfolio of the most desirable places to stay. Scotland’s most luxurious hotels are as diverse as the scenery and every bit as majestic.The best luxury hotels in Scotland are:...
Thrifty father who saved £10,000 in two years while bankrupt shares his extreme penny-pinching tips - from collecting free tea and coffee at hotels to ditching toilet roll for washable rags
Now, Al – who shares money saving tips on his blog The Penny Pincher – has revealed some of the other ways which can help save you some cash. But brace yourself – they're not for the fainthearted…. DITCH THE LOO ROLL - AND USE RE-USABLE RAGS.
tripsavvy.com
Sticky Rice and Sand Healing: I Visited Thailand to Experience Its Reopening
On my third day in Bangkok, I peered over at the large crowds waiting behind me while tucking into the famous crab omelet at the world-renowned, Michelin-starred street eatery Jay Fai. From my seat, I could overhear chatter in several languages, see a variety of food lovers of different ages, and recognize various diverse faces. For all intents and purposes, it seemed that tourism to Thailand was alive and well.
Comments / 0