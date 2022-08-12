ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

NJ’s top 10 outdoor bars to visit immediately before summer ends

We’re only a few weeks away from sending the kids back to school, getting back to our normal routine, and my all-time favorite season, sweater weather. But before all of that happens, there’s still a little bit more of summer to enjoy and this is the time we take advantage of being outside the majority of the day.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union County, NJ
Lifestyle
County
Union County, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/16

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 12 noon Wednesday. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gardens#Garden Plants#Water Conservation#Gardeners#Pesticides#Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy