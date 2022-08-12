Read full article on original website
Rare Rides Icons: The Lincoln Mark Series Cars, Feeling Continental (Part XII)
Lincoln was in a bad way at the turn of the Sixties, both financially and in terms of its product. The company lost hundreds of millions (adjusted) in the early and middle portion of the decade, when it invested in and then promptly canceled the Continental Division. Attempting a rebound, Lincoln dumped lots more cash into a new unibody platform that was exclusive to Lincoln models.
Rare Rides Icons: Lamborghini's Front-Engine Grand Touring Coupes (Part VIII)
We return to our Rare Rides Icons coverage of Lamborghini’s front-engine coupes at a moment of relative triumph. After three earlier design proposals failed to pass muster with Ferruccio Lamborghini, a fourth received approval and was chosen as the 400GT’s replacement. Part of an in-house collaborative effort between Mr. Lamborghini, Carrozzeria Marazzi, and Lamborghini’s engineers, the resulting coupe was sedate, elegant, and not that removed from the outgoing 400GT 2+2.
Junkyard Find: 1938 Oldsmobile Touring Sedan
Most of the inventory at your typical Ewe Pullet-style big self-service car graveyard will be vehicles between about 15 and 25 years old, though you'll see some much newer 500s and Mirages while discarded machinery of the 1970s and 1980s remains easy enough to find. The 1930s, though— that's a different story. While you will run across prewar iron in a generations-old family junkyard, I've managed to document but a single 1930s car in a U-Wrench-type facility prior to today. Here's the second: a once-glamorous 1938 Buick in an excellent yard in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond Review – Cheap(ish) Wheelin’
2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (275 horsepower @ 5,700 RPM (300 @ 5,700 RPM w/premium fuel), 315 lb-ft @ 3,400 RPM (325 @ 3,400 RPM w/premium fuel)) 17 city / 19 highway / 18 combined (EPA Rating, MPG) Fuel Economy, Canada. 13.8 city / 12.4 highway / 13.2 combined. (NRCan Rating, L/100km)
Dodge Unleashes a Festival of Internal Combustion
In the face of an inevitable EV onslaught, Dodge is determined not to go quietly into that good night. Yesterday, they showed plans for a half-dozen Charger/Challenger special editions for its final model year in 2023, tag-teamed a shop in Florida to make Chally convertibles, and heralded the return of the Durango Hellcat.
QOTD: Ready for An EV Performance Revolution?
Recently, Dodge made news by saying its beloved V8 performance cars are going full EV in the not-too-distant future. BMW is talking about a similar transition. Meanwhile, Ford makes a GT version of the Mustang Mach-E -- and once showed a current-gen Mustang with an electric motor and a six-speed manual transmission at SEMA. Even EVs that are meant for utility than performance can be quite quick, thanks to the fact that with most EVs, peak torque is available almost instantly off "idle".
