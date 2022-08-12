ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Charm’s Shep Rose’s Ex Taylor Reveals the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star She Wants to Date Next

By Samantha Nungesser
 4 days ago
It looks like Taylor Ann Green is not looking back after breaking up with fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose. The newly-single gal is already eyeing up another newly-single Bravolebrity.

Green appeared alongside co-star Naomie Olindo on Thursday’s (Aug. 11) Watch What Happens Live. During one of the segments, host Andy Cohen asked the pair if there was anyone in the Bravo-verse that he can set them up with.

Green had an immediate answer, admitting she would go out with “blonde Tom,” referring to Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz.

“I met him at NBC Upfront and he was just a doll,” she said. “He’s very lovely.”

Schwartz and VPR co-star Katie Maloney spent 12 years together before filing for divorce in March of this year. Maloney made the announcement in an Instagram post writing, “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have a deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.”

As for Rose and Green, the news of their breakup was reported last month, suggesting Rose’s issue with monogamy as the reason why the pair split after two years.

Green, who told Cohen that they are no longer together, said she would “probably have to assume” that there were other instances of infidelity outside of the “infamous staircase incident,” where Rose admitted during the Southern Charm Season 7 reunion that he had kissed another girl in the stairwell.

When asked if they’re currently amicable, Green didn’t hold back, saying, “He wants to be but that’s having his cake and eating it too so no. Not about that. Not for right now, at least.”

Southern Charm airs every Thursday at 9/8c on Bravo.

