BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A front has stalled to the south and east across the state this morning and drier air continues to filter slowly into the region. Lower dew point temperatures are indicating the drier air is overspreading the area and this is expected to continue through tonight. However, even with the lower dew points temperatures will still warm to near 90 this afternoon, although it won’t be nearly so humid. The boundary will shift back to the north and east tomorrow allowing more humidity to return.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO