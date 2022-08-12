Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
USPS program offers new affordable package and document delivery options for small businesses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service has launched a new program to help business of all sizes meet growing consumer demand for affordable, fast local, regional, and national deliveries and returns. “USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for ---an affordable way to...
wbrc.com
Alabama Democrats elect new party chair
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party has a new leader. Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only three years. Democrats from across the state gathered in Birmingham Saturday for their yearly organizational meeting - a time for...
wbrc.com
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
wbrc.com
ALDOT asks for public input prior to construction on 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT engineers are now seeking your thoughts and opinions on the future construction set for one of Alabama’s busiest roads. That is because people are concerned that Highway 280 will become even more congested with road work set to begin in the years ahead. This...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Drier, milder beginning to the weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A front has stalled to the south and east across the state this morning and drier air continues to filter slowly into the region. Lower dew point temperatures are indicating the drier air is overspreading the area and this is expected to continue through tonight. However, even with the lower dew points temperatures will still warm to near 90 this afternoon, although it won’t be nearly so humid. The boundary will shift back to the north and east tomorrow allowing more humidity to return.
wbrc.com
Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
(AP) - A crucial informant is on the witness stand in the trial of two men charged with scheming to kidnap the Michigan governor in 2020. Jurors heard Adam Fox declare, “That’s it!” when he drove past Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home in 2020. Dan Chappel was...
wbrc.com
Tarrant PD reminds citizens to take precautions against vehicle break-ins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tarrant Police Department is investigating an increase in vehicle break-ins. In light of these break-ins, Tarrant PD is reminding citizens to take additional precautions to protect their property. TPD has listed the following measures for leaving your car unattended in unsecure locations:. All doors are...
