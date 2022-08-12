Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Attorney Linda Krop on Carmen Ramirez, Exxon Trucking, Wind Energy
Linda Krop, chief counsel for the Environmental Defense Center, talks about Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez's legacy, the ExxonMobil lawsuit against Santa Barbara County over trucking oil, and the potential for wind energy on the Central Coast, in this week's episode of Santa Barbara Talks. Ramirez died after she was...
Noozhawk
Researchers Track Movement of Burnt Detritus From Goleta Beach in Wake of 2018 Montecito Debris Flow
The catastrophic debris flow that affected Montecito in early January 2018 was the result of a rare confluence of severe events. The Thomas Fire had been raging for weeks in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and an unusually strong winter storm dumped half an inch of rain in five minutes on the newly-charred hills above the suburban enclave.
UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision
California Highway Patrol in Buellton said that the incident was a non-injury hit and run involving two vehicles, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The post UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
New Santa Barbara Police Station Passes Muster at Planning Commission
Santa Barbara’s police station almost has a new home. The city’s Planning Commission on Thursday voted 5-0 to approve a development plan for the new $92 million Police Department headquarters at 601 Santa Barbara St. Commissioners Jay Higgins and Devon Wardlow were absent. “From the very beginning, we...
Noozhawk
Injuries Reported in Head-On Crash on Via Real Near Carpinteria
A head-on collision on Via Real near Carpinteria sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. One person reportedly suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The victim's...
nypressnews.com
‘We have lost an incredible champion.’ Ventura County mourns beloved public servant
We’ve lost the loveliest human being. A champion for the environment. A voice for those who didn’t always feel heard. She always put Oxnard first. The list of tributes and condolences grew ever longer on Saturday, as friends and colleagues mourned Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez, a longtime attorney and beloved public servant, who died Friday night after being hit by a truck in a crosswalk in downtown Oxnard.
Noozhawk
Sprinkler System Puts Out Small Fire at Isla Vista Restaurant
A fire-sprinkler system extinguished a small blaze at the Su’s Bowl restaurant in Isla Vista early Saturday morning. Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a report of a ringing fire alarm system on the 900 block of Embarcadero Del Mar, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara
A sedan and pickup truck collided just before 4:30 a.m. at De La Vina Street and W. Carrillo Street. The post Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire in Old Town Goleta
No one was injured Monday in a residential structure fire in Old Town Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. However, a family cat perished in the blaze, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman. The blaze on the 5700 block of Gato Avenue was reported at about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injured hunter trapped 100 feet down cliff uses gun to get help, California rescuers say
A hunter stranded 80 to 100 feet down a Santa Barbara County cliff fired a gunshot to summon help, California firefighters say. Other hunters found the man in the Upper Oso area in the Los Padres National Forest early Saturday, Aug. 12, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported on Twitter.
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: Santa Barbara High Dons Determined to Send Coach J.T. Stone Out a Winner
Abel Renteria proved adept at sensing the blitz last year as Santa Barbara High School’s elusive, sophomore quarterback. He got blind-sided this season, however, before he could even take the field for Friday’s home opener against North Torrance. Dons coach J.T. Stone, Renteria’s mentor ever since he was...
kclu.org
Central Coast man shot to death
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
Santa Barbara Independent
Coast Village Road Parklets in the Crosshairs
A large group of Coast Village Road merchants and landlords is imploring the Santa Barbara City Council to remove outdoor dining parklets along the main Montecito drag to free up much-needed parking. “The rationale for this is simple,” states a letter signed by 25 business and seven property owners. “The conditions that created parklets’ temporary existence, namely indoor dining restrictions, haven’t been present since June 15, 2021, and thus are no longer required.”
L.A. Weekly
Mary Centeno Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Pacific Coast Highway [Ventura, CA]
68-Year-Old Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Solimar Beach. The incident happened shortly after 9:20 a.m., involving a pedestrian and a 2003 GMC 3500 pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man. According to officials, the pickup truck was traveling southbound when they struck Centeno walking in the southbound lane, for...
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Police Investigating Overnight Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old Man
A 19-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Shortly after midnight, police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive on a report of shots heard in an alley, said Sgt. Jesus Valle. “When officers arrived, they...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Zoo First Licensed Outdoor Preschool in California
The Santa Barbara Zoo’s Early Explorers Preschool, an outdoor early-education program, has received its official license from the state to become the first licensed outdoor preschool in California. “We are really proud of what we’ve created with our Early Explorers preschool, which offers a one-of-a-kind preschool experience for children...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cause of Five Acre Brush Fire Revealed
The cause of the five-acre blaze that sparked in Santa Ynez last week, named the Fletcher Fire, has been released. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the fire was started by a ride-on lawn mower in dry vegetation. Hand crews and air support responded to the scene in the...
