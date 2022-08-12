We’ve lost the loveliest human being. A champion for the environment. A voice for those who didn’t always feel heard. She always put Oxnard first. The list of tributes and condolences grew ever longer on Saturday, as friends and colleagues mourned Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez, a longtime attorney and beloved public servant, who died Friday night after being hit by a truck in a crosswalk in downtown Oxnard.

