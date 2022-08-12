ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

New Santa Barbara Police Station Passes Muster at Planning Commission

Santa Barbara’s police station almost has a new home. The city’s Planning Commission on Thursday voted 5-0 to approve a development plan for the new $92 million Police Department headquarters at 601 Santa Barbara St. Commissioners Jay Higgins and Devon Wardlow were absent. “From the very beginning, we...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Injuries Reported in Head-On Crash on Via Real Near Carpinteria

A head-on collision on Via Real near Carpinteria sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. One person reportedly suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The victim's...
CARPINTERIA, CA
nypressnews.com

‘We have lost an incredible champion.’ Ventura County mourns beloved public servant

We’ve lost the loveliest human being. A champion for the environment. A voice for those who didn’t always feel heard. She always put Oxnard first. The list of tributes and condolences grew ever longer on Saturday, as friends and colleagues mourned Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez, a longtime attorney and beloved public servant, who died Friday night after being hit by a truck in a crosswalk in downtown Oxnard.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Sprinkler System Puts Out Small Fire at Isla Vista Restaurant

A fire-sprinkler system extinguished a small blaze at the Su’s Bowl restaurant in Isla Vista early Saturday morning. Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a report of a ringing fire alarm system on the 900 block of Embarcadero Del Mar, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire in Old Town Goleta

No one was injured Monday in a residential structure fire in Old Town Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. However, a family cat perished in the blaze, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman. The blaze on the 5700 block of Gato Avenue was reported at about...
GOLETA, CA
kclu.org

Central Coast man shot to death

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting on the Central Coast. Santa Maria Police were called to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive early Sunday morning by reports of a shooting. They found a wounded 19-year-old man. Officers say Felix Ivan Antonio of Santa Maria died at the scene.
Santa Barbara Independent

Coast Village Road Parklets in the Crosshairs

A large group of Coast Village Road merchants and landlords is imploring the Santa Barbara City Council to remove outdoor dining parklets along the main Montecito drag to free up much-needed parking. “The rationale for this is simple,” states a letter signed by 25 business and seven property owners. “The conditions that created parklets’ temporary existence, namely indoor dining restrictions, haven’t been present since June 15, 2021, and thus are no longer required.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach teen reported missing from Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teen from Grover Beach who was recently placed in a home in Santa Maria. Adriana Zaragoza, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of W. Pershing in Santa Maria. Investigators describe the teen as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Zoo First Licensed Outdoor Preschool in California

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s Early Explorers Preschool, an outdoor early-education program, has received its official license from the state to become the first licensed outdoor preschool in California. “We are really proud of what we’ve created with our Early Explorers preschool, which offers a one-of-a-kind preschool experience for children...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cause of Five Acre Brush Fire Revealed

The cause of the five-acre blaze that sparked in Santa Ynez last week, named the Fletcher Fire, has been released. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the fire was started by a ride-on lawn mower in dry vegetation. Hand crews and air support responded to the scene in the...

