Read full article on original website
Related
What Is The Game’s Net Worth In 2022?
The Game is an American rapper who first rose to fame in 2005 with his debut album The Documentary. He’s released a total of eleven albums throughout his two decade music career as well as opening his own record labels, including Black Wall Street Records and Blood Money Entertainment, as well as a few other business ventures.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
How much money does Charli D'Amelio make from social media posts?
Charli D'Amelio has skyrocketed to fame after a series of dance videos which went viral on TikTok. Not long after becoming a household name, singer Bebe Rexha invited Charli to help in opening for the Jonas Brothers at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn. With the largest following on TikTok, with...
Never Have I Ever season 4: release date, cast and trailer
Netflix has just released the third series of its TV drama Never Have I Ever, which has left some fans wondering: are we getting a season four?. The good news is that show bosses have indeed confirmed there will be a new series of Never Have I Ever, with fans getting to hang out with Devi and friends at Sherman Oaks as they navigate the ups and downs of high school drama.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First picture of new Addams Family drops for Tim Burton's Wednesday series
The first image of the new-look Addams Family has dropped ahead of the release of Tim Burton's Wednesday series. The Netflix show will be focusing on the eldest child of the peculiar brood. We've finally been given the first glimpse at the family in full and it shows Catherine Zeta-Jones...
New Line Cinema is 'keen on making a standalone Dr. Evil movie'
New Line Cinema reportedly wants to make a Dr. Evil spin-off movie from the Austin Powers universe. According to a report from Puck, Matthew Belloni suggests the raunchy comedy franchises are set to make a comeback, and you can have a discussion about the film genre without mentioning the beloved spy parody series.
A remake of The Wizard of Oz is in development
Hollywood is once again following the Yellow Brick Road, as the beloved 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is being remade. The Warner Bros. film is set to be a modern retelling of the classic and will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Barris' Khalabo Ink Society will be...
Is Netflix's Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist based on a true story?
Netflix’s Untold series is back for a new series and the first film from its four-part documentary series will have viewers in shock at its bizarre and shocking storyline. The promo for the series promises viewers that “these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have”, meaning fans are set for another collection of wild stories.
RELATED PEOPLE
Paul Hollywood encouraged to use the word ‘moist’ in every episode of Bake Off
The Great British Bake Off is well known to be full of innuendos. From soggy bottoms to making batter stiff and even comparing the size of the baker’s nozzles, the show is full of it. But there are some less enjoyable words making an appearance time and time again....
LADbible
26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0