Gloria Mae Vertin
Gloria Mae Vertin, 88, of Ely, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital surrounded by family. Gloria was born March 11, 1934 to Enrico and Geromina DeBernardi. She was a lifelong Ely resident, graduating from Ely Memorial High School in 1952. Gloria married Matt (Sonny)...
Rudolf J. Jensen
Rudolf J. Jensen, age 77, of Ames, Iowa died July 28, 2022, at his family’s cabin on Burntside Lake, near Ely, MN. “Rudy” was born May 19, 1945 in Virginia, MN to Harald R. and Ingrid (Waananen) Jensen. He lived in Ames, IA until 2nd grade when the family moved to Kentucky, Indiana, and finally to Minnesota where he graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School, Roseville, MN and Carleton College, Northfield, MN. He received an MA from the University of Minnesota and a PhD in Scandinavian Studies and Literature from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He taught at Grand View College, Des Moines, IA for much of his teaching career. He had strong Scandinavian roots and enjoyed researching local history and Scandinavian immigration.
From its start one year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota
Photo: Areas burned by the Greenwood Fire -- which was first spotted near Greenwood Lake north of Two Harbors on Aug. 15, 2021 -- are seen one month after the fire passed through. Photo by Michael Furtman. Picture this: A lightning bolt reaches down to the ground, hits a tree...
DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
One Dead After Two Vehicle Accident in Embarrass Township
One person is dead and one person will likely face charges after a fatal two vehicle accident in central St. Louis County Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office says they got word of the accident just after 11:30 p.m. on August 12, 2022. It took place on the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township, just to the west of the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 135.
Hole-By-Hole Review Of Northern Minnesota’s Newest Mini Golf Course
We were on vacation last week and we finally had time to check out Virginia's new mini golf course. Greens On Foreteenth is an 18-hole mini golf course located just a few blocks from Highway 53 and 169 intersections in an industrial area of Virginia. The place was hopping! Tons of families were out in the middle of a weekday in August.
Man pleads guilty to 2018 Duluth murder
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth murder suspect has pleaded guilty to a 2018 crime. Brian Ross Shaw, 34, of Hibbing, entered that plea to his unintentional second degree murder charge in St. Louis County Court Tuesday morning. He’s accused of shooting Kevin John Weiss, 35, in the Gary New Duluth...
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
A vehicle crash in St. Louis leaves one dead and one injured
Alcohol believed to be major factor in crash that killed 39-year-old woman
Charges: Iron Range man’s BAC more than 3 times legal limit during fatal drunk driving crash
EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, MN -- Authorities say a Virginia man’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit during a crash that killed a prominent Iron Range woman Friday night. Michael Miller, 40, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide in St. Louis County court Tuesday. The crash...
Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County
Remembering Joni Dahl, Woman Killed By Suspected Drunken Driver in Northern Minnesota
“I still feel shock myself. I think about it some. I don’t like to because I start to get teary-eyed. She left a hole in me,” Joni Dahl’s cousin, Duane Caywood, said. The Eveleth community was left in shock, after Joni Dahl died after being struck by a drunk driver in Embarrass Minnesota, late Friday night.
Driver loses control, fatally crashes after passing another car in northern Minnesota
ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver crashed and died in northern Minnesota Sunday evening when he tried to pass another vehicle and lost control.Glen Economy, 59, was heading north on Highway 53 near Angora Township in a Chevrolet Corvette, the Minnesota State Patrol said.While passing another car around 6:30 p.m., he lost control, left the roadway and rolled. The state patrol said he died at the scene.
Cook man dies in crash on Highway 53
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Sunday evening on the Range. They said that 59-year-old Glen Economy was traveling northbound on Highway 53 at Heino Road. He apparently was trying to pass another vehicle, lost control, and rolled. This was around 6:30pm. Around The Web. Oregon...
