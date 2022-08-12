Rudolf J. Jensen, age 77, of Ames, Iowa died July 28, 2022, at his family’s cabin on Burntside Lake, near Ely, MN. “Rudy” was born May 19, 1945 in Virginia, MN to Harald R. and Ingrid (Waananen) Jensen. He lived in Ames, IA until 2nd grade when the family moved to Kentucky, Indiana, and finally to Minnesota where he graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School, Roseville, MN and Carleton College, Northfield, MN. He received an MA from the University of Minnesota and a PhD in Scandinavian Studies and Literature from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He taught at Grand View College, Des Moines, IA for much of his teaching career. He had strong Scandinavian roots and enjoyed researching local history and Scandinavian immigration.

