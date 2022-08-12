Read full article on original website
Related
Ely Echo
Rudolf J. Jensen
Rudolf J. Jensen, age 77, of Ames, Iowa died July 28, 2022, at his family’s cabin on Burntside Lake, near Ely, MN. “Rudy” was born May 19, 1945 in Virginia, MN to Harald R. and Ingrid (Waananen) Jensen. He lived in Ames, IA until 2nd grade when the family moved to Kentucky, Indiana, and finally to Minnesota where he graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School, Roseville, MN and Carleton College, Northfield, MN. He received an MA from the University of Minnesota and a PhD in Scandinavian Studies and Literature from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He taught at Grand View College, Des Moines, IA for much of his teaching career. He had strong Scandinavian roots and enjoyed researching local history and Scandinavian immigration.
Ely Echo
Gloria Mae Vertin
Gloria Mae Vertin, 88, of Ely, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital surrounded by family. Gloria was born March 11, 1934 to Enrico and Geromina DeBernardi. She was a lifelong Ely resident, graduating from Ely Memorial High School in 1952. Gloria married Matt (Sonny)...
Comments / 0