Read full article on original website
Related
Concern
I read with concern, the moving letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray (Idaho State Journal, 8/4/2022). Bray’s comments crediting low crime with a primarily white community is only a symptom of long-standing prejudices, a poignant reminder of similar, sometimes vocal but more frequently whispered, community conversations. The best outcome from recent developments would be a sincere community conversation and a reckoning with those marginalized by misconceptions about those who are different. ...
Idaho State Journal
Transient vs Diversity
We moved here to Pocatello in 2018 and own our own home. Before that I was raised in Colorado, graduated from HS in a class of 43, went on to college, graduated with a Bachelor of science and a Masters in Education. I also maintain a Cosmetology license. Past work experiences include housekeeping, fast food, variety of jobs in banks, teaching, and more. I served on community clean up positions, PTA associations, state legislation commities, school boards, youth commities just to name a few. I have participated in youth exchange programs, traveled abroad and vacationed around the world. When I married, we became transient; working from job to job, living in our vehicle, moving every 3 months with 2 small children under the age of 2. NO home, NO sustainable job, trying to make ends meet, for over 2 years before coming to Idaho. But hey, enough about me....
Idaho State Journal
A response to Councilman Bray’s comments
The Pocatello NAACP has and continues to work with elected officials, institutions, businesses, and other organizations in our community to help ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of ALL persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. Recently the Pocatello NAACP was very concerned about a comment made...
Idaho State Journal
What are the priorities of our city?
I have so many thoughts about the sad attempt by a few malcontents and frauds to attempt a recall of the only Pocatello. City Council members who stand for fiscal responsibility and the best interests of their constituants. To those who support this unwarranted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When the world came to Pocatello – and played soccer
Regardless where you stand on the “diversity controversy” involving the Pocatello City Council, it’s worth noting there was a time when the whole world, it seems, sent representatives to the Gate City — and they all played or coached soccer. It was the mid-1980s, when youth soccer was just getting its bearings in Pocatello, Idaho State University’s American Language institute was welcoming foreigners and teaching them how to speak English, and refugees from southeast Asia were finding work at the Lamb-Weston Plant in American Falls....
Idaho State Journal
Free admission at Zoo Idaho on Saturday
POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union are teaming up to provide free admission to Zoo Idaho on Saturday. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Connections Credit Union will also be hosting a free barbecue with hotdogs and beverages while supplies last. Free...
eastidahonews.com
Ammon man runs boardgaming brand out of his basement
AMMON – For Mark Hanny of Ammon, playtime is serious business. The Rigby High School grad has worked in local media for 40 years and is currently employed with Local News 8. But he moonlights as the owner of Joe Magic Games and creator of numerous boardgames, a passion he has nurtured for decades.
Local veterinarian named president-elect of American Veterinary Medical Association
POCATELLO — To many veterinarians around the area, Rena Carlson is a friendly face. Carlson, who owned Alpine Animal Hospital from 1993 to 2018 and tended to many furry friends as a veterinarian there, has been providing relief work to veterinary clinics around southern Idaho after she and her business partner Scott Higgins sold the clinic in 2018. Now, Carlson will be able broaden her positive reach on international levels...
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho State Journal
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out the events happening this week in East Idaho.
Resources for COVID-long haulers becoming more readily available
For many Idahoans experiencing the effects of post-acute COVID-19 symptoms after their infections, finding a physician to work with has been difficult due to the relatively new phenomenon of COVID-19. One such resident in eastern Idaho is Jana Merkley, chief executive officer for the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service, who had to travel to Boise to the COVID-19 clinic at St. Luke’s Hospital to get medical help when she first realized she had post-acute symptoms. Merkley, 58, said she first tested positive for COVID-19...
Idaho State Journal
Ferguson, Michael Lance
Ferguson Michael Lance Ferguson Michael Lance Ferguson, 59, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away Sunday night on August 7, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center, with his daughters and wife by his side. Michael was born on January 15, 1963, to his loving parents Barbara A. Tompkins and Robert Ferguson, in San Sebastian, Spain. He was a loving father, son, brother, and grandfather to his family. Always wearing a cheesy grin which was passionately nick-named the "Daddy face". In his early life, Michael had a childhood full of love and fun. After graduating from high school, his first son Ian was born. Michael first thought about joining the Army, but ultimately went into the Navy. After his service in the military, he married Laurie Ferguson. Together, they had two daughters, Megan and Shannon. Michael was an amazing father and loving husband. His daughters gave him 7 wonderful grandchildren whom he always talked and boasted about. He was always caring and such a good friend to the end! Michael loved the outdoors, Oregon, football, family, and having fun. He always wanted everyone to have a good time and love each other more. He seemed to enjoy what life had to offer with the biggest smile on his face. Michael loved all aspects of life and family and will be forever missed. He will always be in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara A. Tompkins; his father, Robert Ferguson; a brother; his sister Amber; and his son, Ian Ferguson. Michael is survived by his daughters Shannon and Megan Ferguson; his wife Laurie Ferguson; 7 grandchildren; his father Robert Ferguson; stepfather Ken; sisters Brooke and Crystal; and brothers Todd and Aaron. Cremation arrangements are taking place under the direction of Wilks Funeral Home. No services planned at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
idahofallsidaho.gov
aha! takes to the skies for the first time in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport and the City of Idaho Falls welcomed the inauguration of new nonstop service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 11. The new service connects eastern Idaho’s gateway to area national parks to the tourism-rich...
ksl.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello baseball
As grandparents, we have been attending our two grandson’s baseball games for the past 8 years. Games are held in Pocatello, but many games and tournaments are held in smaller communities located in Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Montana. Many of the baseball fields are lighted, have concession buildings, bathroom facilities, well-manicured fields, and warm-up areas. These baseball teams are bringing extra money into their communities by boosting and supporting their economy.
eastidahonews.com
Locals can experience ‘the best greek food this side of Athens’ at annual festival
POCATELLO — As their annual fundraiser event approaches, the congregation of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello wishes all an enthusiastic “kali orexi” — the Greek equivalent of “bon appétit.”. The Greek Festival brings thousands to the church grounds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inmate convicted in Bannock County walks away from worksite
The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at a job site near Boise Airport around at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Frangesh, 60, is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Frangesh’s criminal record in Idaho includes a conviction for aggravated driving under the influence in Bannock County. He has been eligible for parole since Feb. 6, 2020. His sentence was to be discharged on Feb. 17, 2029. People with information about Frangesh's whereabouts should call 911.
eastidahonews.com
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
eastidahonews.com
New program provides paraprofessionals scholarships, chance to become certified teachers
POCATELLO — A new Idaho State University program has provided Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 paraprofessionals with a scholarship to become certified teachers. ISU’s Paraprofessional to Certified Teacher (PaCT) Program unveiled its pilot class Thursday. The group is made up of around 40 current PCSD25 employees wishing to become teachers, according to College of Education Dean Jean McGivney-Burelle.
The Dance Factory brings home to Pocatello several top awards earned at national convention
POCATELLO — When Gina Underwood first started The Dance Factory 27 years ago, she was fresh out of high school and teaching out of a small storage unit on Arthur Avenue in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Now, she owns a 10,000-square-foot building at 5026 Brook Lane in Chubbuck, maintains nearly 400 students and recently had several of her dance teams win top awards at a national dance convention in Anaheim, California. ...
Comments / 0