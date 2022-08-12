Read full article on original website
$1,000 reward for info on 10 hay bales stolen in Crockett
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department said they are looking for information on a recent hay theft in Houston County. A Crockett resident said a total of 10 bales of hay were stolen from his hay barn, located eight miles off loop 304 on 21 W and CR 3060 near Mount Moriah church, […]
Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
Lufkin Mexican Food Favorite Adding Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
When one door closes another door opens is how the saying goes, and this also applies to restaurant doors. Recently Nacogdoches residents were sad to hear that Nac Cocina, in the old Posado's building at 1315 North Street, abruptly closed for good. Mia Cocina/Nac Cocina was only open for about...
East Texas police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in several catalytic converter thefts. The crimes happened in Mount Pleasant. Officials have pictures of the car they believe is connected to the thefts. The car does not have a front plate and is a four-door sedan from […]
NPD Releases Door-To-Door Sales Permits For Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Police department has been issuing door-to-door sales permits for a long time. Now they have decided for the safety of the public and the permit holders to release that information to the public consistently. If someone comes to your door to sell something, they must have a permit...
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement. Norton, 51, is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. He was arrested on Friday...
Texas Forest Fest in Lufkin is Coming, Here Are Photos From 2012
We are now less than a month away from the Texas State Forest Festival. It's coming up September 15-18 at the George H. Henderson, Jr., Expo Center in Lufkin. The event is organized by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, and once again, it is being presented by Brookshire Brothers.
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire reportedly started by illegal burning. According to Polk County Emergency Management officials, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a tract of land near Pine Grove Road and Farm-to-Market Road 62, between Corrigan and Chester.
UPDATED - Large wildfire in northwest Jasper County
Multiple fire departments were battling a large wildfire in northwest Jasper County on Tuesday. It was reported shortly after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 031 & 032. It began as a grass fire about one acre in size, however, it quickly spread into nearby brush and then into the forest.
DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139
August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
Abatement OK’d for Company Bringing $30 Million Plant to Lufkin
The City of Lufkin released news today that the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation Board unanimously approved a tax abatement for Francis Innovation Operations – a nitrile glove manufacturer promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. What is FIO & What Do They Make?
‘Do you know who I am’: Details released on DWI arrest of Cherokee County Commissioner
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – According to documents, a Cherokee County Commissioner who was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest acted aggressive with a trooper and refused a blood alcohol test. Cherokee County Precinct 2 Commissioner Steven Norton, 51, who has since apologized for the incident,...
Trinity County Sheriff calls for resident to clean-up illegal dumping
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 15, but is not related to the story. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace is calling on the residents within the county to clean-up an area that has an instance of illegal dumping. On the morning...
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to steal a crane last week, causing a collision with a train. On Aug. 4 at approximately 10 p.m., an unknown subject stole a Caterpillar (CAT) TL642C Telehandler Crane/Forklift from the 4000 block area of U.S. Hwy 59 South, and attempted to drive over the railroad tracks.
Man accused of violating burn ban, starting fire that destroyed about 14 acres, including house
POLK COUNTY, Texas — A Polk County man is facing charges after authorities said he violated the county's burn ban and started a fire that destroyed a significant amount of other people's property. What happened. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies showed up to a fire that was...
Lufkin to have a new manufacturer that will bring 100 new jobs
LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 12 and does not relate to the story. The City of Lufkin will welcome 100 news jobs into the city after the approval for a nitrile glove manufacturer to set up within city limits. In an...
Two go to hospital following Monday morning auto accident
Two residents of Buna in the south end of Jasper County, were injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Monday morning just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 190 and Farm to Market Road 777, shortly before 10:00, when it was reported that the accident involving a passenger car and a work truck, had occurred in front of the offices of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler on fire causes lane closures near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler on fire has caused lane closures on I-20 near State Highway 19 north of Canton. TxDOT crews are assisting with traffic control, according to officials while the eastbound lanes are closed, and cleanup is expected to last four hours.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in West & East Texas
The sun rises in the east and sets in the west and it seems that from a recent drawing anyway, Texas Lottery wins rose in the east and set in the west.
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
