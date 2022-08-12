Despite battling mono and looking tired at times last season, Heiskanen posted numbers that were pretty close to his career averages. He logged 24:53 in average time on ice and had 36 points in 70 games, or about a half point a game (which is what he's done in 275 career games). He was seventh in puck possession at 51.8 percent and was used in the most challenging situations by the coaching staff.

