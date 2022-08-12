Read full article on original website
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
Three questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets
Merzlikins regaining form, top-line center among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Blue Jackets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Merzlikins rebound?. The Blue...
Three questions facing Dallas Stars
Oettinger, Robertson contract status, adjusting without Klingberg among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Dallas Stars. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will the Stars re-sign Jake...
On Tap: Day 7 of World Junior Championship
Canada, Finland battle for top spot in Group A; Austria looking for first win, spot in quarterfinals. Monday is the seventh day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. On Tap for Day 7. All games on NHL Network in U.S.,...
Bruins Prospects Shine Through Preliminary Round at World Juniors
Team USA will continue on to the quarterfinals with help from B's 2020 sixth-round pick Riley Duran, who is competing in his first World Juniors. The Providence College forward has two goals and three assists through four games with Team USA set to face Czechia on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Gaudreau remains top 15 left wing option after signing, boosts Laine on No. 1 line. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Columbus Blue Jackets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
Bobrov on Hutson: 'We have big hopes for him'
MONTREAL -- When three-time Olympic gold medalist, Marie-Philip Poulin, was asked to share her 'Wow' moment from development camp, the play of Lane Hutson was atop the list. That shouldn't have come as much of a surprise, though. The 18-year-old defenseman was outstanding on the South Shore, skating like the...
Scheifele returns to Manitoba Open, excited to get new season started
WINNIPEG - When Mark Scheifele tees it up on Thursday at the 2022 PGA Tour Canada's CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, he'll be a much different player than he was the first time he competed on a sponsor's exemption in 2018. "I think I was a 10 handicap back...
GOLF
Dallas Stars fantasy projections for 2022-23
Oettinger top 10 goalie; Robertson, Pavelski should thrive; Heiskanen breakout candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Dallas Stars. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
Welcome to the Jets, Sara Orlesky!
WINNIPEG - True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets are excited to welcome seasoned sports broadcaster Sara Orlesky to the Jets content team. As Sr. Host/Producer, Orlesky will bring a unique voice and exceptional storytelling ability to the team's exclusive, in-depth and behind-the-scenes coverage across all Winnipeg Jets platforms.
STAR OF THE SHOW
Coronato dazzles with two big goals in round-robin win over Sweden. Group B belongs to Matt Coronato and the Americans. With a 3-2 win over Sweden to wrap up the round robin Sunday, the States finish the prelims with a perfect 5-0 record, and will now face the Czechs in Wednesday's World Junior quarterfinal.
Roope Hintz continues his ascent into a top-tier, game-breaking center
Hintz continued his assent into a top-level player as he posted almost a point a game and was a huge leader in two-way play. After getting placed on a line with Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson two years ago, Hintz has seen his offensive numbers increase significantly, and last season was just another step.
Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2022-23
Makar tops NHL.com's D-man rankings; MacKinnon, Rantanen also among 10 best overall. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identified relevant players from the Colorado Avalanche. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
Miro Heiskanen is ready to firmly place himself among the league's elite
Despite battling mono and looking tired at times last season, Heiskanen posted numbers that were pretty close to his career averages. He logged 24:53 in average time on ice and had 36 points in 70 games, or about a half point a game (which is what he's done in 275 career games). He was seventh in puck possession at 51.8 percent and was used in the most challenging situations by the coaching staff.
Panarin following in Kovalev's path, trying to win Cup with Rangers
Forward has become friends in New York with 1994 Stanley Cup hero. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler offers his popular feature, "Then and Now," featuring former...
Five prospects advance to quarterfinals at WJC
MONTREAL -- All five Canadiens prospects participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship are heading to the quarterfinals. Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney (Canada), Oliver Kapanen and Petteri Nurmi (Finland), and Jan Mysak (Czechia) still have a shot at medaling in Edmonton. Here is the schedule for Wednesday's matchups...
Hauser, Hughes Each Contribute Assists on Sunday | WJC BLOG
Both Devils prospects were on the scoresheet with assists during Sunday's World Juniors group play. Up first was 2022 141st overall draft pick Petr Hauser and Czechia taking on Latvia. Although Latvia upset Czechia 5-2, Hauser picked up his first point of the tournament, a helper on Czechia's second goal....
Blake following dad's footsteps in preparation for Hurricanes, NHL
RALEIGH, N.C. -- When Jackson Blake attended Carolina Hurricanes development camp last month, he was excited to get his first taste of professional hockey. "Last year, we didn't get to have this opportunity, but this year has been such a blast," Blake said. "It's such a great group of guys. They all push you. It's super fun."
WORLD JUNIORS: Munzenberger and Maatta face off in quarter-final
EDMONTON, AB - Teammates will become rivals at the World Juniors. Oilers prospects Joel Maatta (Finland) and Luca Munzenberger (Germany) will go head-to-head on Wednesday as their respective nations face off in the 2022 WJHC quarter-final at 10:00 am at Rogers Place. The pair of Oilers draftees have seemingly been...
Mailbag: Playoff hopes for Senators, Red Wings; Stars as Cup contender
Here is the Aug. 17 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Based on what they have done, who do you think is more likely to make the playoffs, the Senators or the Red Wings? -- @punmasterrifkin. That's...
