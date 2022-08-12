CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox came into the season with huge expectations and their sights set on a deep postseason run. Though it hasn’t gone the way they envisioned, they are rolling at the moment — and closing in on the AL Central lead. Yoán Moncada came through with the go-ahead single in the eighth inning for the second straight game, and the White Sox rallied to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night. While the showdown between AL Cy Young Award contenders Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander didn’t live up to its billing, the White Sox came away with their fifth straight win. The defending division champions moved within a game of first-place Cleveland and remained even with Minnesota.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO