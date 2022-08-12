Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on August 15
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds. When: August...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live on August 15
On August 15 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. TV: Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Live on August 15
On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports San Diego. TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports San Diego. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Live on August 15
On August 15 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and Bally Sports Sun. In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Tampa Bay, the game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on August 15
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers. When: August...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live on August 15
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. On August 15 at 9:45 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants will play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Arizona. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants. When: August...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels Live on August 15
On August 15 at 9:38 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Root Sports Northwest. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on August 16
On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NESN. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. In Boston, the game is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live on August 16
On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network,...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 16
On August 16 at 7:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live on August 16
On August 16 at 7:45 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals will play the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. TV: Bally Sports Midwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on...
Moncada hits winning single in 8th again, ChiSox beat Astros
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox came into the season with huge expectations and their sights set on a deep postseason run. Though it hasn’t gone the way they envisioned, they are rolling at the moment — and closing in on the AL Central lead. Yoán Moncada came through with the go-ahead single in the eighth inning for the second straight game, and the White Sox rallied to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night. While the showdown between AL Cy Young Award contenders Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander didn’t live up to its billing, the White Sox came away with their fifth straight win. The defending division champions moved within a game of first-place Cleveland and remained even with Minnesota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVGuide.com
NFL: How to Watch Week 2 Preseason Games Live Without Cable
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason kicks off this week. Here's how to watch. After an exciting opening week, the NFL Preseason heads into Week 2, which is loaded with 10 national broadcasts across 5 days. Football fanatics will have plenty of games to choose from with all 32 teams taking the field in what will feel the closest to regular season football before the season starts.
NFL・
Carpenter hits HR, Francona ejected as Tigers beat Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians saw their AL Central lead reduced to one game on Tuesday night. They also had a beef with the umpires during and after their 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing after the umpires ruled Myles Straw struck out with the tying run on third for the second out of the inning. And catcher Austin Hedges was still steaming several hours later about a call in the first inning that helped Detroit take a 3-0 lead.
Comments / 0