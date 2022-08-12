ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

TVGuide.com

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on August 15

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds. When: August...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live on August 15

On August 15 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. TV: Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which...
ARLINGTON, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Live on August 15

On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports San Diego. TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports San Diego. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on August 15

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers. When: August...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on August 16

On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NESN. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. In Boston, the game is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live on August 16

On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network,...
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 16

On August 16 at 7:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Moncada hits winning single in 8th again, ChiSox beat Astros

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox came into the season with huge expectations and their sights set on a deep postseason run. Though it hasn’t gone the way they envisioned, they are rolling at the moment — and closing in on the AL Central lead. Yoán Moncada came through with the go-ahead single in the eighth inning for the second straight game, and the White Sox rallied to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night. While the showdown between AL Cy Young Award contenders Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander didn’t live up to its billing, the White Sox came away with their fifth straight win. The defending division champions moved within a game of first-place Cleveland and remained even with Minnesota.
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

NFL: How to Watch Week 2 Preseason Games Live Without Cable

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason kicks off this week. Here's how to watch. After an exciting opening week, the NFL Preseason heads into Week 2, which is loaded with 10 national broadcasts across 5 days. Football fanatics will have plenty of games to choose from with all 32 teams taking the field in what will feel the closest to regular season football before the season starts.
NFL
The Associated Press

Carpenter hits HR, Francona ejected as Tigers beat Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians saw their AL Central lead reduced to one game on Tuesday night. They also had a beef with the umpires during and after their 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing after the umpires ruled Myles Straw struck out with the tying run on third for the second out of the inning. And catcher Austin Hedges was still steaming several hours later about a call in the first inning that helped Detroit take a 3-0 lead.
DETROIT, MI

