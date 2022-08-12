Read full article on original website
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pivetta throws 7 shutout innings, Red Sox beat Pirates 5-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Pivetta pitched one-hit ball over seven shutout innings for his first win since June 24, and the Boston Red Sox scored four runs in the first inning on their way to a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. The Pirates’ only hit off Pivetta came on Ben Gamel’s two-out single in the first inning on a soft liner to left-center. Pivetta (9-9) struck out six and walked three while throwing 99 pitches and retiring his last nine batters. In his previous eight starts, Pivetta had gone 0-4 with a 7.24 ERA. The first six Red Sox batters reached in the first inning against Mitch Keller (4-9), who lasted just two innings. He was removed because of right shoulder fatigue. Keller wound up being charged with five runs, four earned, while allowing five hits and three walks with one strikeout.
