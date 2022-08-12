ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

TVGuide.com

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on August 15

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers. When: August...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on August 15

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds. When: August...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Live on August 15

On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports San Diego. TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports San Diego. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 15

On August 15 at 3:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit. Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: August 15 at 3:10 PM ET. TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes...
CLEVELAND, OH
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live on August 15

On August 15 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. TV: Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports California. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which...
ARLINGTON, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live on August 15

The Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. On August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox. When:...
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live on August 16

On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network,...
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Premier League Week 3 Live Without Cable

After a riveting second week of action, the Premier League heads into Week 3 with 10 matches on the field. In the marquee game of the week, Arsenal takes on AFC Bournemouth in what should be a classic. Arsenal is one of two teams who have won both games this season. Bournemouth started the season off with a win and a loss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Pivetta throws 7 shutout innings, Red Sox beat Pirates 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Pivetta pitched one-hit ball over seven shutout innings for his first win since June 24, and the Boston Red Sox scored four runs in the first inning on their way to a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. The Pirates’ only hit off Pivetta came on Ben Gamel’s two-out single in the first inning on a soft liner to left-center. Pivetta (9-9) struck out six and walked three while throwing 99 pitches and retiring his last nine batters. In his previous eight starts, Pivetta had gone 0-4 with a 7.24 ERA. The first six Red Sox batters reached in the first inning against Mitch Keller (4-9), who lasted just two innings. He was removed because of right shoulder fatigue. Keller wound up being charged with five runs, four earned, while allowing five hits and three walks with one strikeout.
PITTSBURGH, PA

