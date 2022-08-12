ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris' Husband Under Fire After Secret Service BLOCKS Handicap Parking While Second Gentleman Shops In Whole Foods

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Kamala Harris ’ husband, Doug Emhoff , was criticized this week after his Secret Service detail blocked handicap parking spaces so the second gentleman could go shopping, Radar has learned.

The surprising incident took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday while Emhoff was shopping for groceries at Whole Foods.

According to pictures obtained by Daily Mail , the 57-year-old lawyer’s security detail – made up of two black Chevrolet Suburbans – parked their vehicles diagonally across the store’s handicap parking spaces which are designated exclusively for customers with disabilities.

“Due to the need to maintain operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on the means or methods used to conduct our protective operations,” a spokesperson for the agency told the outlet when asked for a comment regarding Wednesday’s incident.

Shortly after Emhoff returned to the vehicles, while also being escorted by two Secret Service agents, the men exited the Whole Foods parking lot and reportedly visited a nearby dry-cleaning shop so Vice President Harris’ husband could continue his errands.

The incident earlier this week came as a shocking surprise because it ran in complete contrast to the vice president’s ongoing campaign and advocacy for Americans with disabilities.

As RadarOnline.com reported last month, Vice President Harris met with disability advocates in July to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Harris and her guests also discussed the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade , the reversal’s inevitable effects on Americans with disabilities and how the controversial decision “will uniquely impact” the disability community.

The meeting between Vice President Harris and the disability advocates was quickly overshadowed after the vice president introduced herself by her name, gender identity and what she was wearing at the time of the meeting.

"Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time,” Harris said at the time.

“I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her,” she continued. “I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.”

Although some social media users justified Harris’ seemingly bizarre introduction as an attempt to cater to those at the table living with disabilities, other users criticized the vice president for her “woke inanities” and “disingenuous” attempts to “score points with certain groups.”

Comments / 35

Terrie Trippel
4d ago

Totally disgusting for anyone to block handicap parking no matter who they are! Should have gave him another ticket for doing that! 🤬👎👮‍♀️

Reply(4)
28
Chloris Belding
4d ago

I hate entitled people who park in handicap spots without permit, but do you really think he can tell secret service what to do. They are ones who should be ashamed and the driver given a citation.

Reply
12
why me
4d ago

someone should ask her about it. Would like to hear what she has to say. Oh wait it would be a lie.

Reply(4)
19
 

