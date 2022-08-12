Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Sydney Mikayla’s General Hospital Co-Stars Cheer Her Big Announcement
Trina’s former portrayer took to Instagram to break the news. Sydney Mikayla will be back on TV soon; you just, uh, won’t be able to see her. She recently shared via an Instagram post that she had landed a role in an animated show that isn’t just any old animated show.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey ‘Still Feeling Bad’ as They Recover From COVID: Will Carly Have to Be Recast?
Thankfully, there’s a silver lining to the very dark cloud. Leave it to Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey to make the best of a bad situation. Late last week, she shared via an Instagram story that they had tested positive for COVID. “Amazing vacation” in Colorado, she said. “Not so amazing ending.”
SheKnows
Look at What Happened When General Hospital’s Laura Wright Asked Wes Ramsey to Take Her Picture — Plus, the All-Time Best From Her Photo Shoots
Even a simple task can lead to very funny business. You know how there are some people who can make you laugh without even trying? Wes Ramsey would appear to be one of those people for his girlfriend and former castmate, Laura Wright. Earlier this week, the General Hospital leading...
SheKnows
General Hospital Just Teased a New Romance That Could Shake Up the Show’s Biggest Couples
Carly’s daughter may just have met her very own Sonny!. Port Charles has long been a town where violence and romance go hand in hand. So we shouldn’t have been surprised when Sonny and his new right-hand man beating the crap out of a drug dealer suddenly turned into a chemistry test between Joss and the guy who is secretly working for Michael.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’
Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: The ‘Deadly’ Twist That Spells Disaster for ‘Sprina’
If it’s always darkest before the dawn, then dawn must be awfully close!. Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any worse for embattled General Hospital heroine Trina, they do. The week of August 1, a confrontation between Ava and Esme “has some deadly consequences,” co-headwriter Dan O’Connor tells Soap Opera Digest. And those consequences won’t just impact Wyndemere’s residents, either; they’ll also affect Trina and her trial. But how?
SheKnows
General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?
Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
SheKnows
Ridge Floors Brooke With a Confession: ‘Taylor and I Kissed’
At Forrester Creations, Steffy fumes to Ridge that the Logans have taken enough from them. It’s time to fight for their family, which means Ridge reuniting with Taylor and Thomas fighting for Douglas. Taylor can appreciate her sense of urgency, especially after all she’s been through but… Steffy cuts her off and they bicker. Thomas sides with Steffy. Taylor shares a close moment with Ridge as she assures, “I’ve got this,” and then leaves with Steffy. Thomas knows he’s putting his father in a difficult position by wanting Douglas with him. He wants the boy to have a wonderful family as he has at Hope’s, except with the Forresters, which is why he’s going to ask if he can move in with Douglas at Eric’s. “In the Forrester home.” Ridge smiles.
SheKnows
Here It Comes: General Hospital Is Finally Laying the Groundwork for Willow to Find Out That Nina Is Her Mother — and Put Carly in One Heckuva Tight Spot
Ever since General Hospital revealed that Willow is Nelle’s heretofore-unknown twin, we’ve been counting down until the day that she discovers that her biological mother is none other than her least favorite person on the planet: Nina. And the week of July 18, the show takes what would appear to be a big step in that direction.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: The Next Challenge Brooke and Ridge Face May Be Too Great for ‘Destiny’ to Overcome
“Bridge’s” days will be numbered if they end up on opposite sides of this divisive issue. Brooke Logan’s “destiny” has won out against almost impossible odds in the past, but it’s going to be tested like never before when lines are drawn and sides are taken in a family drama that’s about to unfold… and no, we’re not talking about the aftermath of “the kiss.”
SheKnows
One Life to Live Alum Dead at 49
On August 13, the passing of Robyn Griggs was announced on her Facebook page. Sigh. Only days after Another World Emmy winner Anne Heche (Vicky/Marley) died comes news that another veteran of the NBC soap has been taken from us. The passing at age 49 of Robyn Griggs, who played Maggie Cory from 1993-95, was announced on her Facebook page this weekend.
SheKnows
General Hospital Toys With a Rematch That’d Be So Hot, Port Charles Would Be Reduced to Ashes
We hadn’t even considered the possibility that General Hospital might revisit Sonny and Ava’s love/hate relationship, not as anything more than co-parents and sparring partners. But then all the cards in the deck got reshuffled. Suddenly, Ava is through with Nikolas. And although Sonny is committed to Nina,...
The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast
If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Defends Castmate Against On-Line Haters
Let’s face it: No one is ever quite what they seem in Port Charles. Mobster or coffee importer? Doting girlfriend or sociopathic daughter of a psycho? Then there’s Dex. The General Hospital newbie is ostensibly one of Sonny’s men, all the while secretly working with Michael to bring the don down. And that, naturally, ticks off a good chunk of Sonny’s fans.
SheKnows
Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself
Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
SheKnows
Nick Drops a Bomb on Sharon — and Chance Catches Nick and Victoria at an Inopportune Time
At Newman Enterprises, Victoria asks Billy what he’s doing there — he’s supposed to be in Los Angeles. Billy heard Ashland died and came back for the kids. Lily gets it. He figures Victoria’s burying herself in work. She insists she’s fine. Billy says if she won’t tell him how she’s feeling, maybe she can at least tell him what the hell happened.
Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face
Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
SheKnows
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
Princess Diana Once Forbid Prince William and Prince Harry From Seeing Their Favorite Cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Author Says
A royal author claimed that there was a time when Princess Diana cut Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, out of Prince William and Prince Harry's lives. Here's why.
