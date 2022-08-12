ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’

Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Preview: The ‘Deadly’ Twist That Spells Disaster for ‘Sprina’

If it’s always darkest before the dawn, then dawn must be awfully close!. Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any worse for embattled General Hospital heroine Trina, they do. The week of August 1, a confrontation between Ava and Esme “has some deadly consequences,” co-headwriter Dan O’Connor tells Soap Opera Digest. And those consequences won’t just impact Wyndemere’s residents, either; they’ll also affect Trina and her trial. But how?
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?

Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Ridge Floors Brooke With a Confession: ‘Taylor and I Kissed’

At Forrester Creations, Steffy fumes to Ridge that the Logans have taken enough from them. It’s time to fight for their family, which means Ridge reuniting with Taylor and Thomas fighting for Douglas. Taylor can appreciate her sense of urgency, especially after all she’s been through but… Steffy cuts her off and they bicker. Thomas sides with Steffy. Taylor shares a close moment with Ridge as she assures, “I’ve got this,” and then leaves with Steffy. Thomas knows he’s putting his father in a difficult position by wanting Douglas with him. He wants the boy to have a wonderful family as he has at Hope’s, except with the Forresters, which is why he’s going to ask if he can move in with Douglas at Eric’s. “In the Forrester home.” Ridge smiles.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Poetry#Linus Company Meta#Nicholasachavez
SheKnows

Here It Comes: General Hospital Is Finally Laying the Groundwork for Willow to Find Out That Nina Is Her Mother — and Put Carly in One Heckuva Tight Spot

Ever since General Hospital revealed that Willow is Nelle’s heretofore-unknown twin, we’ve been counting down until the day that she discovers that her biological mother is none other than her least favorite person on the planet: Nina. And the week of July 18, the show takes what would appear to be a big step in that direction.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: The Next Challenge Brooke and Ridge Face May Be Too Great for ‘Destiny’ to Overcome

“Bridge’s” days will be numbered if they end up on opposite sides of this divisive issue. Brooke Logan’s “destiny” has won out against almost impossible odds in the past, but it’s going to be tested like never before when lines are drawn and sides are taken in a family drama that’s about to unfold… and no, we’re not talking about the aftermath of “the kiss.”
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

One Life to Live Alum Dead at 49

On August 13, the passing of Robyn Griggs was announced on her Facebook page. Sigh. Only days after Another World Emmy winner Anne Heche (Vicky/Marley) died comes news that another veteran of the NBC soap has been taken from us. The passing at age 49 of Robyn Griggs, who played Maggie Cory from 1993-95, was announced on her Facebook page this weekend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Defends Castmate Against On-Line Haters

Let’s face it: No one is ever quite what they seem in Port Charles. Mobster or coffee importer? Doting girlfriend or sociopathic daughter of a psycho? Then there’s Dex. The General Hospital newbie is ostensibly one of Sonny’s men, all the while secretly working with Michael to bring the don down. And that, naturally, ticks off a good chunk of Sonny’s fans.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face

Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy