Falling tree branch hits man in head in Bed-Stuy playground, leaving him in critical condition
A man sitting on a Brooklyn park bench was critically injured when a tree branch fell and hit him in the head, police said Sunday. The victim was relaxing in Reinaldo Salgado Playground on Monroe St. near Patchen Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant when the branch fell about 8:20 a.m. Saturday, cops […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
200 electric buses are coming to NYC streets by 2025
As if Sen. Chuck Schumer wasn’t busy enough convincing Sen. Joe Manchin to vote for the Democrats’ latest climate and tax plan, the New York Senator also found time to help secure electric buses for his hometown. The MTA will receive $116 million from the United States Department...
Hearing will give Brooklyn chance to sound off on redistricting plan
This Sunday evening, Brooklynites will have the chance to comment on the controversial new City Council redistricting plan at Medgar Evers College. The hearing, one of five around the city, will take place between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the college, […] Click here to view original web page at brooklyneagle.com.
Brooklyn Teens Address Food Insecurity, Nutrition Education in Schools
A local nonprofit is working to provide students with the skills to fight food insecurity in Brooklyn and beyond. Teens For Food Justice was started in 2013 by co-founders Tara Swibel, Katherine Soll and Chana Chenfeld. “The premise behind it was that there were a lot of divested neighborhoods that...
$18 Million Grant Spurs New Workforce Development Program
In an effort to see all New Yorkers earning a living wage, the city is launching a new workforce development program with the help of federal funds. “All New Yorkers deserve to earn a living wage and share in our city’s prosperity, and that’s why I’m proud to announce the Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC),” said New York City mayor, Eric Adams.
