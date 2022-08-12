The MMA community has had a lot to say about the recent retirement of Canadian mixed martial arts legend Rory Macdonald announcing his retirement from competition. After a strong career in the UFC and Bellator, MacDonald decided to end his career with a run in the PFL, attempting to cash in on their $1 million welterweight tournament prize on two separate occasions. Unfortunately he would fall short on these endeavors, with his last outing seeing “The Red King” get knocked out by Dilano Taylor in the first round at PFL 8, announcing his retirement shortly after.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO