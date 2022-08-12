Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
mmanews.com
Johnson: Usman & Fighters Should Stop Whining About USADA
Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has backed USADA following Kamaru Usman‘s criticism of how the organization operates. Since 2015, the MMA leader has maintained a partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which was implemented to ensure that the integrity of the sport is upheld. In testing for banned substances, USADA demands that athletes are available at any and all times.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Adesanya Names “Dream Matchups” In Each UFC Division
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has offered some aid for matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard with some intriguing fight suggestions. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya was tasked with singling out one matchup he wants to see from each division on MMA’s biggest stage, working up from 115 pounds.
mmanews.com
Alberto El Patrón Files Lawsuit Against Combate Global
Professional wrestler and MMA fighter Alberto Rodriguez has filed a lawsuit against Combate Global claiming he’s owed money from a 2019 bout for the promotion. Known under the monikers Alberto Del Rio and Alberto El Patrón during his successful career as a pro wrestler, Rodriguez has also periodically competed in MMA dating back to 2001. The 45-year-old last fought when he headlined Combate 51 against former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.
mmanews.com
Paige VanZant’s Bare Knuckle FC Return Has Been Postponed
Fans of Paige VanZant will have to wait a bit longer for her return to the Bare Knuckle FC ring after it was reported that her next fight has been canceled. News of the cancelation was first reported by MyMMANews. VanZant was scheduled to face Charisa Sigala this weekend at...
mmanews.com
Paddy Pimblett Responds To Terrence McKinney’s Callout
Paddy Pimblett has left the door open to fighting surging lightweight Terrance McKinney. Pimblett, who made his UFC debut in September last year, has in the space of three fights become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champ has racked up three Performance of the Night bonuses, having finished all his opponents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (8/8-8/13): Garbrandt Has Return Set
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, Dagestani welterweight prospect Abubakar Nurmagomedov, entertaining featherweight Charles Jourdain, and veteran 170lber Tim Means. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking...
mmanews.com
Dominick Cruz Speaks Out For First Time Since Marlon Vera Loss
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is putting his recent loss to Marlon Vera behind him as he takes a positive approach to the aftermath. Cruz lost to Vera via fourth-round knockout at UFC San Diego on Saturday. He got off to a great start in the fight over the first few rounds but got caught with a big head kick by Vera later on.
mmanews.com
8 Positives & 2 Negatives From UFC San Diego
On Saturday night, the MMA leader returned to our screens for its latest fight night offering, UFC San Diego. While pay-per-view fever will shortly be arriving in Salt Lake City, Utah, the sport’s premier promotion had one more stop off on the road to UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2. And in a headliner worthy of a featured PPV spot, consensus bantamweight GOAT and former two-time champion Dominick Cruz looked to continue his surge back towards the top against fan favorite top-five contender Marlon Vera.
mmanews.com
Dana White Calls MMA Journalist A ‘Jackass’ For Jake Paul Question
UFC President Dana White is getting tired of silly questions involving Jake Paul. White has gone back and forth with the younger Paul brother since the YouTuber began dabbling in the world of boxing. Between online disses, insulting music videos, and various squabbles through the media, these two have developed something of a love-hate relationship with one another.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
UFC San Diego Performance Bonuses
UFC San Diego wasn’t the most star-studded card on paper, but the event delivered with some excellent fights and impressive individual performances. The UFC certainly had enough options to hand out extra bonuses if they felt so inclined, but they decided to stick with the usual Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night bonuses.
mmanews.com
Watch: Kamaru Usman Inducted Into National Wrestling HOF
UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is now a proud member of the National Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Before “The Nigerian Nightmare” was reigning over the 170lb division in the UFC, Usman grew up as a credentialed NCAA Division II wrestling champion out of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. It was here that he was a three-time All-American, helping to win his college’s first ever team title, placing top three in the nation for his entire time at the University, and becoming the national champion at 174lb in 2010.
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Rory MacDonald Announcing Retirement
The MMA community has had a lot to say about the recent retirement of Canadian mixed martial arts legend Rory Macdonald announcing his retirement from competition. After a strong career in the UFC and Bellator, MacDonald decided to end his career with a run in the PFL, attempting to cash in on their $1 million welterweight tournament prize on two separate occasions. Unfortunately he would fall short on these endeavors, with his last outing seeing “The Red King” get knocked out by Dilano Taylor in the first round at PFL 8, announcing his retirement shortly after.
mmanews.com
Bo Nickal On Fighting Israel Adesanya: “I Feel Confident In That Matchup”
Bo Nickal feels that he stands a good chance against middleweight champ Israel Adesanya if they fought today. Nickal, a former NCAA wrestling national champion, has been hailed as one of the most exciting new MMA prospects in recent years. And so far, the 26-year-old has lived up to expectations. In June, Nickal earned a 33-second KO in his professional MMA debut, and earlier this month, he took just over a minute to submit Zachary Borrego on Dana White‘s Contender Series.
mmanews.com
Atlas Assesses Who’s To Blame For Paul/Rahman Jr. Cancelation
Renowned boxing trainer Teddy Atlas has given his assessment of the failed matchup between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. On August 6, Paul was set to face the stiffest test of his blossoming career inside the ring to date in the form of his first pro-boxer opponent. But just a week before the scheduled clash, slated for Madison Square Garden in New York City, the bout was scrapped.
mmanews.com
Luke Rockhold: “Bo Nickal Would Get Abused”
Luke Rockhold isn’t buying into the hype behind wrestling standout Bo Nickal. One of the biggest prospects in MMA today is former NCAA wrestling national champion Bo Nickal. Nickal is new to MMA but with his extensive wrestling background, the expectations are very high. Many thought he would have signed with the UFC already but after his appearance on The Contender Series, he was left without a contract.
mmanews.com
Bisping Gives Inside Information On Rockhold’s UFC 278 Prep
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has revealed some inside information about two-time opponent Luke Rockhold’s pre-fight preparation ahead of UFC 278. This weekend, Rockhold, who held the 185-pound gold seven years ago, will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time since 2019. Back then, the Californian ventured to light heavyweight, where he was brutally knocked out by Jan Blachowicz — a result that marked his third KO setback in four fights.
mmanews.com
Usman Accepts Chimaev Will Motivate Him More Than Edwards
Ahead of his rematch with Leon Edwards, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has admitted that there’s another potential fight in his future that would ‘get him up more’. This weekend, the UFC heads to Utah for its first pay-per-view in the “Beehive State,” and will bring with...
Comments / 0