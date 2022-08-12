Read full article on original website
Missouri Athletics Offer Students Unique Opportunity
There’s a new way Missouri will sell sporting event tickets.
KOMU
Stephens College student featured in portrait exhibit
Award-winning photographer Randy Bacon has teamed up with the Burrell Foundation, the charitable arm of Burrell Behavioral Health, to create a new exhibit focused on mental health. What follows is one of more than 20 first-hand stories that will be part of this compelling exhibit, which arrives in Columbia this September.
Missourinet
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school
Health officials with MU Health Care are reminding parents across Missouri to vaccinate their children, before returning to the classroom. The post Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 back home in Boone County
The members of Missouri Task Force 1 are back home in Boone County. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was deployed to Kentucky on July 30 due to catastrophic flooding in the state. The 47 members conducted multiple wide area and targeted searches around Troublesome Creek in Jackson.
KOMU
Forecast: Tuesday's rain wrapping up, temps to stay mild for mid-August
It was a rainy Tuesday morning with decent rainfall accumulations. Temps will be very mild for this time of year this week. The rain will continue to wrap up throughout the afternoon and skies will remain cloudy as temps only reach the lower 70s today. This will be the coolest daytime temps we have reached in Columbia since late May, when we were in the 60s on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
kcur.org
Private equity-backed owner left Missouri hospital staff uninsured before they were unemployed
The first unexpected bill arrived in December, just weeks before Tara Lovell’s husband of 40 years died from bladder cancer. Lovell worked as an ultrasound technologist at the local Audrain Community Hospital, in Mexico, Missouri, and was paying more than $400 a month for health insurance through her job. The town’s struggling hospital, the sole health care provider and major employer, had changed ownership in recent years, selling in March 2021 to Noble Health, a private equity-backed startup whose managers had never run a hospital.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
KOMU
Study launched to improve Highway 54 corridor between Mexico and Louisiana
HANNIBAL - A study to improve the corridor between Mexico and Louisiana on Highway 54 has begun, after its addition to Missouri's statewide transportation plan. According to a press release, MoDOT has contracted with two consulting firms, Bartlett & West as lead consultant and Klinger and Associates and HG Consulting as sub-consultants.
KOMU
Former Columbia mayor appointed to MoDOT highway commission
Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Highways and Transportation Commission on Friday. Warren K. Erdman, of Kansas City, was also appointed, according to a news release from the governor's office. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is a six-member board...
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
krcgtv.com
Multiple people involved in Central Missouri Honor Flight injured in crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple people were injured in a crash Friday night that involved several motorcycles. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the traffic crash happened at 9:32 p.m. on I-70 Westbound at Cedar Creek. In a Facebook post from the CentralMo Honor Flight Riders,...
abc17news.com
Third Columbia police review board member resigns this summer
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A third member of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board resigned on Monday, delaying the Columbia City Council's attempt to fill two other vacancies. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe announced at Monday night's council meeting that member Michael Williams had resigned that afternoon. Buffaloe did not mention a...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, August 16
Columbia City Council to discuss 2023 budget process at Monday's meeting. Columbia City Council discussed their 2023 budget Monday. Considerations for the budget include funding for new staff positions, planning of water rate increases and increases in business license fees. For the budget, revenues are projected at $472 million, with...
KOMU
Columbia City Council discusses budget, suspends regular Citizen Police Review Board meetings
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council discussed several hot-button issues related to the city's $476 million budget for 2023. This includes increases in water rates and dozens of new positions within the city. The city council also voted unanimously to suspend regular meetings of the Citizen Police Review Board...
krcgtv.com
Camdenton man ran over by own ATV
A Morgan County man received moderate injuries after his four-wheel ATV ran over him Saturday night. Trevon Reynolds, 19, was driving on a dirt trail where he received his injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Reynold's ATV traveled over a steep incline and the ATV rolled...
