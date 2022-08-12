Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Pinterest Begins Rolling Out Hosted Checkout Experience
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Members of the Pinterest Verified Merchant Program in the U.S. who use Shopify to...
AdWeek
Snapchat: How to Sign Up for Snapchat+
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. introduced Snapchat+ in June, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
AdWeek
Add Yours Sticker Comes to Reels on Facebook, Instagram
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Meta revealed several updates for Reels on Facebook and Instagram, highlighted by the Add...
AdWeek
Twitter Debuts Twitter Pixel, Conversions API, App Purchase Optimization
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Twitter introduced three new performance advertising tools Tuesday: a revamped Twitter Pixel, a Conversions API (application-programming interface) and App Purchase Optimization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Snapchat+ Tops 1M Paying Subscribers
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snapchat introduced its Snapchat+ subscription option in late June, and it topped 1 million...
AdWeek
T Brand Studio and American Express Podcast Reaches No. 1 in the Apple Careers Podcast Chart
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. This June, American Express and The News York Times’ T Brand Studio launched a six-part branded podcast series focused on small businesses, called The Next Chapter, a series that made it to number one in Apple’s Careers Podcast chart for most of the last week of June.
AdWeek
Tuesday Stir
-Crowe LLP, public accounting, consulting and technology firm has launched a brand platform, “Embrace Volatility.” The campaign, which flips the perception that volatility is something to fear to something that creates opportunity, was developed by StrawberryFrog in its first work for the firm. The things that often seem like challenges—the unknown, the uncharted, the controversial—can be a catalyst for a positive transformation.
AdWeek
What a TikTok Experiment Taught EOS About Taking Risks, Even in Tough Times
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Skin care brand EOS took a gamble last year when it based an entire product and marketing strategy on a video...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
If You Want to Reach Bigger, Diverse Audiences, Look to Digital Audio—Not TV
Half of Americans stream digital audio weekly, listening four hours a day, according to the Edison Research Share of Ear Q2 2022 report. And most audio listening happens when no visual media is available. Digital audio is also an incremental experience over video and TV consumption—and that’s a big opportunity for advertisers to reach bigger, more diverse audiences.
AdWeek
Publicis Nabs a Bulk of Mondelez's Global Media Business
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Publicis Groupe won a bulk of Mondelez’s global media business following a review that kicked off in December and concluded this week. VaynerMedia and WPP retained some of the business.
AdWeek
After Shedding WarnerMedia, DirecTV and Xandr, Here's How AT&T Will Connect With Customers
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. The arrival of 5G—the fifth generation wireless network—in the top right corner of our smartphones in 2019 was highly anticipated. Blazingly...
AdWeek
Where Digital Native Wayfair Is Creating More IRL Touchpoints
Physical retail is an extension of Wayfair and its brands’ mission to transform how people shop for home furnishings and decor. With the opening of the brand’s first, full-service brick-and-mortar retail store in 2019 and this year’s first-ever launch of AllModern and Joss & Main retail stores, the company is setting new standards for what the industry defines as an omnichannel shopping experience while also illustrating how marketers can create more consumer touchpoints IRL.
AdWeek
Pacsun Finds a 'Digital Muse' in Virtual Influencer Lil Miquela
Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Patrick Kulp is Adweek's senior reporter covering emerging tech.
Comments / 0