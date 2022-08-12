Physical retail is an extension of Wayfair and its brands’ mission to transform how people shop for home furnishings and decor. With the opening of the brand’s first, full-service brick-and-mortar retail store in 2019 and this year’s first-ever launch of AllModern and Joss & Main retail stores, the company is setting new standards for what the industry defines as an omnichannel shopping experience while also illustrating how marketers can create more consumer touchpoints IRL.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO