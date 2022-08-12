ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia Fields, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersasc.com

Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M

A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need

There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
CHICAGO, IL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never Returned

Curtis Herron (left) and Dexter Sain (right)Twitter. 36-year-old Dexter Sain and 36-year-old Curtis Herron are longtime, close friends. Four years ago, Curtis was the victim of a shooting. He is paralyzed from the waist down and utilizes a wheelchair. The friends purchased a 30-foot Bayliner named Cindy Ann. On July 27, 2022, the pair with little to no boating experience departed Pier C of the East Chicago Marina in Indiana around 8:20 am. Dexter and Curtis are seen sailing toward Illinois before the boat goes beyond the view of surveillance cameras, the Chicago Tribune reports.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Matteson, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Real Estate
City
Olympia Fields, IL
City
University Park, IL
Local
Illinois Business
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty

Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million

The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pearl Bailey
Person
Harold Washington
CBS Chicago

Judge allows price-fixing lawsuit to proceed against Northwestern, UChicago, other prominent colleges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A class action lawsuit is moving forward against 16 prominent universities, including Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, accusing them of holding back financial aid to students who qualified.A federal judge on Monday denied several motions from the schools' defense attorneys, seeking to dismiss the case.The lawsuit, filed in February, accuses the schools of taking part in a price-fixing formula that reduced or eliminated financial aid.The suit names 16 defendants: Ivy League schools Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, University of Pennsylvania and Yale University, as well as California Institute of Technology, Duke University,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
Inside Indiana Business

Riverfront district approved for St. John

The St. John Town Council has given the green light to create a new riverfront district. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the move will allow the Lake County town to obtain additional liquor licenses. Councilor Mike Aurelio says the town is currently out of liquor licenses,...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Estate Liquidation#Purdue University#Indiana University#Estate Sale#Goddess#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ty Lynne Mcdaniel#Lufthansa#Air France#Chicago State University#Cook County Hospital#Thornton High School
959theriver.com

Donate Your Denim at the Aurora Outlet Mall

For me, the proper way to discard of old clothing has been an issue. I certainly don’t want to just toss it in the trash. Recycling them is hard. I could put all the items in a garbage bag and toss them in those big, white donation boxes you see in parking lots sometimes. Hunting down a non-profit that takes used clothes is hit-and-miss sometimes as well.
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy