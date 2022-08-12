Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M
A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Are Coming To The South Side This Winter
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A team of investors has joined forces to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side — and neighbors could move in as soon as this winter. Vincennes Village, a collection of 12 40-foot-long modern, eco-friendly container homes, will be built at 7231...
10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need
There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never Returned
Curtis Herron (left) and Dexter Sain (right)Twitter. 36-year-old Dexter Sain and 36-year-old Curtis Herron are longtime, close friends. Four years ago, Curtis was the victim of a shooting. He is paralyzed from the waist down and utilizes a wheelchair. The friends purchased a 30-foot Bayliner named Cindy Ann. On July 27, 2022, the pair with little to no boating experience departed Pier C of the East Chicago Marina in Indiana around 8:20 am. Dexter and Curtis are seen sailing toward Illinois before the boat goes beyond the view of surveillance cameras, the Chicago Tribune reports.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty
Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million
The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 06/16/22: Richard Irvin giving away 800,000 dollars
There are strange things happening in Illinois politics. Walter Jacobson shares that the current Mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin, gave away 800,000 dollars of his own campaign money to help support other local republicans running for office. But, why and why now? Walter gives his perspective.
Jennifer Hudson hosts 12th annual ‘Hatch Day’ in honor of nephew Julian
CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is in Chicago Sunday for her annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her nephew, who was a victim of gun violence. The 12th annual “Hatch Day” will take place at Salem Baptist Church, located at 10909 S Cottage Grove Ave, starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last. The event honors Julian […]
Judge allows price-fixing lawsuit to proceed against Northwestern, UChicago, other prominent colleges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A class action lawsuit is moving forward against 16 prominent universities, including Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, accusing them of holding back financial aid to students who qualified.A federal judge on Monday denied several motions from the schools' defense attorneys, seeking to dismiss the case.The lawsuit, filed in February, accuses the schools of taking part in a price-fixing formula that reduced or eliminated financial aid.The suit names 16 defendants: Ivy League schools Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, University of Pennsylvania and Yale University, as well as California Institute of Technology, Duke University,...
Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
Riverfront district approved for St. John
The St. John Town Council has given the green light to create a new riverfront district. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the move will allow the Lake County town to obtain additional liquor licenses. Councilor Mike Aurelio says the town is currently out of liquor licenses,...
Weekend Break: Marcus goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park in Lemont
WGN’s Marcus Leshock goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park and Ziplines in Lemont. He ziplined from Skyscraper Tower, 75 feet in the air! On a good day, you can even spot the Sears Tower in the distance!. Six Flags Great America released the following statement regarding the shooting:. Six...
Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, remains in 'constant pain,' family says
CHICAGO - The family of Cooper Roberts, the boy paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, released an update Tuesday afternoon on the 8-year-old's condition. Cooper is currently living at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago. During the mass shooting in Highland Park, Cooper...
‘The Bud,’ The Country’s Largest Black Parade, Celebrates Its Full-Length Return
GRAND BOULEVARD — Tens of thousands of Chicagoans watched dozens of dance troupes, musicians, dignitaries and more march through Bronzeville during Saturday’s Bud Billiken Parade. With a theme of “The Power Of Bud Billiken 365,” a nod to the around-the-clock work of parade organizers and sponsors, the inclusive...
Donate Your Denim at the Aurora Outlet Mall
For me, the proper way to discard of old clothing has been an issue. I certainly don’t want to just toss it in the trash. Recycling them is hard. I could put all the items in a garbage bag and toss them in those big, white donation boxes you see in parking lots sometimes. Hunting down a non-profit that takes used clothes is hit-and-miss sometimes as well.
Vic Mensa Launches 93 Boyz, The First Black-Owned Cannabis Company In Illinois, Focusing On Equity & Prison Reform
Chicago rapper and activist Vic Mensa unveils the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois, 93 Boyz. Read more inside.
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
Aquinas Catholic Community School breaks ground on $3 million expansion
Aquinas Catholic Community School in Merrillville soon will have more space to accommodate its growing enrollment. The post Aquinas Catholic Community School breaks ground on $3 million expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Douglass Park Neighbors ‘Sad’ And ‘Ignored’ As Music Fests Ruin Their Park All Summer — And Cleanup Won’t Come Until Fall￼
NORTH LAWNDALE — Douglass Park has sweeping fields, prairie habitats that attract hundreds of colorful birds and magnificent willow trees towering over the edge of the park’s lagoon. But it has seen better days, neighbors said. The southern half of Douglass Park has been damaged by large crowds...
