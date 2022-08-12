Doris O’Neal, 82, passed away August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born June 22, 1940, in Dodge City, KS, to Cecil David and Marceil Marie (Schoen) Howey. Doris was a 1958 graduate of Hutchinson High School, and received an associate degree from Hutchinson Community College in 1961. She was a secretary at Colladay Hardware, Hutchinson, KS, and also Manpower Temporary Service, Hutchinson, KS. Doris was an active member of Crossroads Christian Church, especially providing volunteer help in the children’s programs and activities, and serving as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and gardening. Doris was involved in many activities, but her most important activity was being a homemaker. She loved her family and cherished her role of being a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO