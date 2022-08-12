ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Central Christian School's FORWARD Campaign Surpasses $1M Mark

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Central Christian School announced this week that its FORWARD Campaign has officially surpassed the $1M mark in funds received. Thanks, in part, to a recent major gift, work on step one of the school's parking lot project will begin this fall. 111 spaces are planned for a new paved parking area.
Hutch 150: Time Capsule Ceremony Held Monday, 1972 Capsule Unearthed

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For 50 years it rested underground just outside Hutchinson City Hall. Monday, a time capsule buried during the city's centennial celebration in 1972 was unearthed and a new time capsule celebrating the sesquicentennial of the city was put in its place. Prior to the opening...
Doris Emilie Schmidt

Doris Emilie (Flebeau) Schmidt, 93, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Schowalter Villa. She was born September 24, 1928 in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Raymond and Josephine (Frey) Flebeau. Doris graduated from Hartford High School with the class of 1946, and later graduated from Hartford...
Doris O'Neal

Doris O'Neal, 82, passed away August 12, 2022, at her home. She was born June 22, 1940, in Dodge City, KS, to Cecil David and Marceil Marie (Schoen) Howey. Doris was a 1958 graduate of Hutchinson High School, and received an associate degree from Hutchinson Community College in 1961. She was a secretary at Colladay Hardware, Hutchinson, KS, and also Manpower Temporary Service, Hutchinson, KS. Doris was an active member of Crossroads Christian Church, especially providing volunteer help in the children's programs and activities, and serving as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and gardening. Doris was involved in many activities, but her most important activity was being a homemaker. She loved her family and cherished her role of being a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
Hesston Road Project Moving Northwest of Hesston

Hesston, Kan. – The resurfacing project on Hesston Road is anticipated to move into its third stage next week. Along with it, the portion of the road included in the second stage is scheduled to reopen. The second stage of road work includes the roadway from Northwest 48th Street...
Thomas Kearney

Thomas Michael Kearney, 67, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 2:16 PM, Monday, August 15th, 2022 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, Kansas. Thomas was born in Larned, Kansas on October 30, 1954, a son of Regina Mary (Gonnering) and John Thomas Kearney. Thomas attended St. Bernard's Elementary School, Belpre, Kansas, and...
Joan K. Showalter

Joan Kay Showalter, 72, died peacefully August 12, 2022, at her home in rural Haven, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She was born November 8, 1949, in Hutchinson, to Harold D. and Lillian Lucille (Davis) Conrad. Joan graduated from Haven High School in 1967, and received her associates...
Fox Theatre Single Show Tickets Now on Sale

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Today is the day! Single show tickets are now on sale at Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre. The 2022-23 Live Season begins October 2nd with The Fab Four. Tickets are on sale through the Fox Theatre Box Office for all eight Live Season shows, as well...
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose- is Just Ahead

McPherson, Kan. – Drivers are advised that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the McPherson Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. It is...
Bonnie J Heinrichs

Bonnie J. Heinrichs, 85, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Schowalter Villa. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later with a full obituary by Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston. To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Bonnie J Heinrichs, please click...
