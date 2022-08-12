Sat. (Sept. 10, 2022) 7:00-11:00AM GRAPE HARVEST DAY beside the pond at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd.). For those who help, bring a clean gallon jug to fill with fresh grape juice to take home after the pull. The Rutherford County Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide information and assist the volunteers. The public can cut ripe grapes fresh from the vine, and then harvest them in the crusher to make fresh "off the vine" grape juice. Please bring clean gallon jugs to carry home your juice. Attached is the flyer for more information. Also bring, pruners, hat, gloves, sunscreen, and water. If you have questions, call Debbie Strobel at 615-542-6172 or email dstrobel@gmail.com.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO