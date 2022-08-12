ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Center for the Arts Presents The Savannah Sipping Society

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Savannah Sipping Society, a laugh-out-loud comedy, is getting a do-over at The Center for the Arts starting August 19 and running through August 28. When Covid-19 hit, the Center transitioned its live indoor theater performances to outdoor venues. But, like many things in 2020 and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Drive Safe and Use Caution in School Zones Throughout Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Law enforcement have increased patrol around schools - - this news in after a child was stuck and killed by a vehicle on East Main Street directly, after the first day of school. The following week, two children were hit by a motorist at a crosswalk in the Blackman School Zone area. The two children that were struck this past Tuesday were not seriously injured.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!

(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
SMYRNA, TN
GRAPE HARVEST DAY at Lane Agri-Park

Sat. (Sept. 10, 2022) 7:00-11:00AM GRAPE HARVEST DAY beside the pond at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd.). For those who help, bring a clean gallon jug to fill with fresh grape juice to take home after the pull. The Rutherford County Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide information and assist the volunteers. The public can cut ripe grapes fresh from the vine, and then harvest them in the crusher to make fresh "off the vine" grape juice. Please bring clean gallon jugs to carry home your juice. Attached is the flyer for more information. Also bring, pruners, hat, gloves, sunscreen, and water. If you have questions, call Debbie Strobel at 615-542-6172 or email dstrobel@gmail.com.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
CONTINUED: Higher Electric Bills This Summer - Increased Fuel Costs

(Rutherford County, TN) WGNS continues to receive phone calls and emails asking our news team to further examine why local residents are receiving higher than usual electric bills. On Monday, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) confirmed…. That was Amy Byers, Public Relations Coordinator for MTE. Your air conditioner working harder to...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
FUEL PRICE: Average Gas Price for Regular Unleaded in Rutherford County is Down to $3.19/gal and Diesel at $4.51/gal

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 66.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
UPDATE: 5-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna

UPDATED: Smyrna, TN - On Monday (August 15, 2022), Smyrna Police responded to a call in regards to a 5-year-old child accidentally discharging a handgun at the basketball court in Lee Victory Recreation Park. First responders arrived on the scene and rendered aid to the minor child. However, the injury sustained was fatal.
SMYRNA, TN
Shelbyville man charged in drug-related death of 21-year-old

BEDFORD COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the 17th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment of a Shelbyville man, in connection to the drug-related death of a Bedford County resident.
SHELBYVILLE, TN

