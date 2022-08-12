Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
Impacting Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools: 10,000+ Teacher Shortage Likely Between Now and 2024 in TN
Middle Tennessee is experiencing a teacher shortage, which makes it hard on both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools. "JC” Bowman, the Executive Director & CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told WGNS NEWS…. Again, public schools across the state have an immediate need to fill 1,000 teaching positions. Of...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County lawmakers announce Smyrna, La Vergne senior centers to receive $8K grants
Rutherford County, Tenn. — State Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, and State Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, today announced state grants for the Smyrna Senior Center and the La Vergne Senior Center. Both centers will receive $8,000 to advance senior center projects in their communities. The...
wgnsradio.com
FREE Professional Clothing for MTSU Students Applying for Jobs and Internships - You can help
MTSU’s Alumni Office and the Career Development Center recently teamed up for a clothing drive to restock the MTSU Career Closet…. That was Kristen Janson, Assistant Director for the MTSU Alumni Relations Office. MTSU will start the fall semester on August 22nd and a career fair for students to...
wgnsradio.com
Center for the Arts Presents The Savannah Sipping Society
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Savannah Sipping Society, a laugh-out-loud comedy, is getting a do-over at The Center for the Arts starting August 19 and running through August 28. When Covid-19 hit, the Center transitioned its live indoor theater performances to outdoor venues. But, like many things in 2020 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Woman Reported as MISSING in Murfreesboro Found Deceased in Wilson County, TN
WILSON COUNTY, TN – A woman who was reported as “MISSING” in Murfreesboro was found deceased in Watertown, TN. The lifeless body of Mya Christine Fuller was located along Trammel Lane, which runs between Highway 231 near Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Highway 70 in Watertown.
wgnsradio.com
Drive Safe and Use Caution in School Zones Throughout Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Law enforcement have increased patrol around schools - - this news in after a child was stuck and killed by a vehicle on East Main Street directly, after the first day of school. The following week, two children were hit by a motorist at a crosswalk in the Blackman School Zone area. The two children that were struck this past Tuesday were not seriously injured.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!
(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
wgnsradio.com
GRAPE HARVEST DAY at Lane Agri-Park
Sat. (Sept. 10, 2022) 7:00-11:00AM GRAPE HARVEST DAY beside the pond at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd.). For those who help, bring a clean gallon jug to fill with fresh grape juice to take home after the pull. The Rutherford County Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide information and assist the volunteers. The public can cut ripe grapes fresh from the vine, and then harvest them in the crusher to make fresh "off the vine" grape juice. Please bring clean gallon jugs to carry home your juice. Attached is the flyer for more information. Also bring, pruners, hat, gloves, sunscreen, and water. If you have questions, call Debbie Strobel at 615-542-6172 or email dstrobel@gmail.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
CONTINUED: Higher Electric Bills This Summer - Increased Fuel Costs
(Rutherford County, TN) WGNS continues to receive phone calls and emails asking our news team to further examine why local residents are receiving higher than usual electric bills. On Monday, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) confirmed…. That was Amy Byers, Public Relations Coordinator for MTE. Your air conditioner working harder to...
wgnsradio.com
FUEL PRICE: Average Gas Price for Regular Unleaded in Rutherford County is Down to $3.19/gal and Diesel at $4.51/gal
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 66.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 5-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna
UPDATED: Smyrna, TN - On Monday (August 15, 2022), Smyrna Police responded to a call in regards to a 5-year-old child accidentally discharging a handgun at the basketball court in Lee Victory Recreation Park. First responders arrived on the scene and rendered aid to the minor child. However, the injury sustained was fatal.
wgnsradio.com
Fire Crews in Rutherford County were swamped by calls this past week (w/photos)
UPDATE: The Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department was busy this past week responding to fire calls, at times, one-after-another. Two calls were relatively close to one another, with one on Castlewood Court and a second on Franklin Road (Highway 96). On Castlewood Court near Rucker Lane, a one-story home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
Shelbyville man charged in drug-related death of 21-year-old
BEDFORD COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the 17th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment of a Shelbyville man, in connection to the drug-related death of a Bedford County resident.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Investigating 2-Seperate Cases: Stolen Golf Cart and Amazon Package Theft
In Smyrna, police are trying to determine the identity of a subject who allegedly stole an Amazon package that was delivered to a local business (See photos above). The unknown culprit was captured on camera outside of a business at 611 Enon Springs Road East. The theft occurred on Tuesday,...
Comments / 0