Sedalia, MO

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 16, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of August 12th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of 37000 Meisner Road in reference to a warrant check. Christal Bunner, 41, of Lincoln, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Bunner had a Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility which carried a bond of $500 cash or surety, and a Conditional Release Violation warrant on original charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance which carried no bond. Both warrants originated from Benton County.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
