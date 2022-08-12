I’m sending my son to Kindergarten this year. This week actually. We are mere days away from our oldest, and sometimes wildest, child heading off into the great big world. Without me. I’m handling it about as well as I guessed I would have; which is to say- I’m king of a mess. But it’s here in that mess where I sit, penning (*ahem* typing) out all the thoughts I’ve been having in hopes they’ll resonate with some other Mamas sending their babies into the hands of educators and the influence of the world. So if you’re a mom sending her first kindergartener to school; this one’s for you.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO