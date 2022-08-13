ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Salman Rushdie On A Ventilator, “Will Likely Lose One Eye” After Being Stabbed While Onstage In N.Y. – Update

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvXsU_0hEsuIqm00

UPDATED with latest : The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator after suffering grave injuries at the hand of an assailant who stabbed him multiple times onstage at a literary event Friday morning. Booker Prize-winning novelist spent hours in surgery after the attack, according to the New York Times .

“The news is not good,” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie said in an email to the Times this evening. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”

PREVIOUSLY at 8:24 a.m. : The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck while onstage today in Chautauqua, NY, New York police have confirmed. The attacker is in police custody.

Rushdie was flown by helicopter to a local hospital, according to the police statement, which also said the person who interviewing Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York suffered a minor head injury.

An endocrinologist who was in the audience and offered assistance told the New York Times that Rushdie had multiple stab wounds and there was a pool of blood under his body. She said people were saying “he has a pulse, he has a pulse.”

At about 11 a.m. ET, the Associated Press said its reporter witnessed a man storm the stage and begin punching or stabbing 75-year-old Rushdie before the attacker was restrained.

Rushdie’s condition was uncertain as people attempt to gather more information. Images on AP show him surrounded by others who rushed onstage immediately after he was attacked. AP said Rushdie quickly was surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said: “I want to commend the state police. It was a state police officer who stood up and protected him.”

Rushdie has both British and American citizenship and the Chautauqua Institution lecture was supposed to be the first in a seven-part series hosted by the non-profit organization.

Rushdie’s controversial book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous, and since the late 1980s there has been a fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death that still exists today, ordered by Ayatollah Khomeini. In 1989, a failed assassination attempt on him in London ended with a bomb exploding prematurely.

Iran’s bounty against Rushdie was raised to $3.3M in 2012, though he previously has dismissed concerns.

The India-born Booker Prize-winning novelist has written a number of books both before and after The Satanic Verses, and he co-wrote the screenplay for the film version of Midnight’s Children with Deepa Mehta, with a Netflix TV series of the same project also in the works. Rushdie also appeared as himself in the likes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Bridget Jones’s Diary. His other works include 1975’s Grimus, 1983’s hame and 1999’s The Ground Beneath Her Feet.

Rushdie was made an MBE a few weeks ago in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

A statement from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said the attack is a “horrible reminder that when people stop settling their disagreements with words, they too often try to do so with weapons.”

“Mr. Rushdie has long understood free speech’s necessity. He is among its strongest advocates,” it added.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 18

Tyler Frisbie
4d ago

there is no such thing as a religion of peace. every single fairy tale organization in human history has blood on its hands. from Christianity to ancient Egyptian religions. they were all invented by the powers that be for power and control.

Reply
6
Bruce London
4d ago

“I’m going with Religion of Peace for a thousand Alex!”

Reply(5)
10
Related
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jerry Mathers Remembers ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Brother Tony Dow: “Tony Leaves An Empty Place In My Heart”

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s note: Deadline originally posted this tribute on July 26 after Tony Dow’s family erroneously announced his death. The actor died Wednesday in hospice care. Jerry Mathers is paying tribute to his Leave It to Beaver co-star, remembering Tony Dow as “not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “It is with the utmost sadness I learned this morning of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow’s passing,” Mathers wrote on Facebook. “He was not only my brother on tv, but in many...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayatollah Khomeini
Person
Bonnie Tyler
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Deepa Mehta
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Damian Lewis
TheDailyBeast

Mom of Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Says She’ll Never Speak to Him Again

The mother of the man accused of leaping onstage to attack author Salman Rushdie condemned her son on Sunday, saying he was responsible for his own actions and that his family would be moving on “without him.”Born Muslim in Lebanon, Silvana Fardos has been in the U.S. for more than 25 years, she told the Daily Mail. She’d never heard of Salman Rushdie before getting a frantic phone call from her daughter on Friday, she said.“I never read any of his books,” the 46-year-old told the paper. “I didn’t know that such a writer even exists. I had no knowledge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'I'm stupidly optimistic. Even through those bad years I always believed there would be a happy ending': The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie on his life in hiding from fatwa

One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Sir Salman Rushdie spoke of his 'great surprise and delight' when he was named in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list for services to literature. The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honour in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Voices: Why Salman Rushdie’s book ‘The Satanic Verses’ remains so controversial

One of the most controversial books in recent literary history, Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses, was published three decades ago and almost immediately set off angry demonstrations all over the world, some of them violent. A year later, in 1989, Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa or religious ruling, ordering Muslims to kill the author. Born in India to a Muslim family, but by then a British citizen living in the UK, Rushdie was forced to go into protective hiding for the greater part of a decade. What was – and still is – behind this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RadarOnline

Secret Olivia Took To Her Grave: Newton-John Hired PI Who Told Her Ex-Lover Faked His Death, But ‘Grease’ Star Stopped Searching For Him Because She ‘Knew That Is What He Wanted’

Olivia Newton-John will go to her grave knowing the truth about her ex-boyfriend: he faked his disappearance—and she knew it all along.While many believe Patrick McDermott accidentally drowned while on a boating trip, Radar can reveal the Grease actress' main squeeze didn't go missing-in-action nearly two decades ago.Olivia was said to have been left distraught, but in truth she knew he was "found" years later — after she was already married to John Easterling."Olivia hired private investigators and became super close with Patrick's ex-wife," a source said. "She came to learn Patrick staged his disappearance. But she never went looking...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Iran#S Diary#Violent Crime#The New York Times#The Associated Press
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp's Estranged Ex Ellen Barkin Accused Him Of Giving Her Drugs Before They Were Intimate In Unsealed Court Documents

Newly unsealed court documents reveal previously unheard details of Johnny Depp's estranged ex Ellen Barkin's court deposition in his bombshell $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard. The Ocean's Thirteen actress not only described the Pirates of the Caribbean star as "verbally abusive," but she accused him of giving her drugs before the first time they were intimate.Explaining the origins of their relationship, the 68-year-old stated she and Depp first became friends in 1990. Their relationship later turned sexual around the time they co-starred together in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998. DECODING AMBER HEARD: EYES CLOSED WHILE...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Fred Savage's Accusers Share the Shocking Allegations That Led to His 'Wonder Years' Firing

Fred Savage is defending himself amid allegations of inappropriate conduct on the set of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot. In a shocking exposé published by the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, a group of unnamed women who worked on the show's crew -- on which Savage was working as an executive producer and director -- have come forth to make public their claims of his alleged misconduct towards women that ultimately led to an investigation and Savage's firing by the network earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mena Suvari says being raped aged 12 ‘sucked the life out of me’

Mena Suvari has described how being sexually abused as a child made her feel a “loss of sense of self”.The American Beauty star revealed that she was raped at age 12 by one of her older brother’s 16-year-old friends in her 2021 memoir, The Great Peace.In a new interview, Suvari, 43, opened up about her experience, which she said “sucked the life out of me”.In her book, Suvari wrote that she “spent almost my entire life feeling disgusted, ashamed, and in denial about what happened to me”.She detailed how the rape led to more abusive relationships with older men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Salman Rushdie Attacker Held Without Bail, Charged With Attempted Murder

The man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree. He was arraigned last night at Chautauqua County Jail in New York. Press were barred from the hearing. The suspect, Hadi Matar, was remanded without bail. The charges could be upgraded if Rushdie’s condition deteriorates. Rushdie, age 75, was attacked as he came on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. Ironically, he was allegedly to talk about the US being a “safe haven” for speech. Rushdie is on a ventilator and his agent said that he may lose...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Deadline

115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy