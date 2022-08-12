ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

All Spider-Man spectrograph solutions

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJupC_0hEss2jz00
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

The Spider-Man spectrographs aren't quite as tough as their circuit puzzle (opens in new tab) cousins, but you'll still spend a fair bit of time in the remaster pondering them for the right solution. Some are definitely easier than others, but you can expect these line-based challenges to get harder as you work your way through the main story. Peter Parker wouldn't be much of a nerd if he couldn't match a few lines after all.

The puzzles themselves are straightforward: you place segments with lines on them in order to recreate a series of patterns. Where they get harder is when you have to start making lines disappear, double them up, and overlay ever-more segments to reproduce each pattern.

Lucky for you, I've been through every Spider-Man spectrograph. Below are the solutions for those you have to solve as part of various quests, and the ten that unlock throughout the game in Octavius Labs. These are a great way to get Research Tokens (opens in new tab), so well worth completing if you get chance. Don't forget you can cycle through our Octavius Labs gallery in order to see all ten of those spectrographs or click the corner of any image to expand it.

My OTHER Other Job spectrograph solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdoOx_0hEss2jz00
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There is one spectrograph to complete during the My OTHER Other Job quest.

Picking Up the Trail spectrograph solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bKOR_0hEss2jz00
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There is one spectrograph to complete during the Picking Up the Trail quest.

Spider-Men spectrograph solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GPxB_0hEss2jz00
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There is one spectrograph to complete during the Spider-Men sidequest.

Tombstone: What's He Building in There spectrograph solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRpAc_0hEss2jz00
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There is one spectrograph to complete during the Tombstone: What's He Building in There sidequest.

Streets of Poison spectrograph solution

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7A1c_0hEss2jz00
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There is one spectrograph to complete during the Streets of Poison quest.

Octavius Labs spectrograph solutions

Image 1 of 10

There are ten Spider-Man spectrographs to complete in the Octavius Labs, and more will unlock every time you have to return there during the main story. They reward you with XP and Research Tokens, as well as a bonus if you finish all ten.

  • (opens in new tab)

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Mod Adds Black Symbiote Suit

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has only just been released and somehow, there are already mods for the game. Marvel's Spider-Man was one of the best games released during the PS4 era and it has only continued to grow in popularity by the fact that it is now available on PC. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered brings Insomniac's beloved Marvel adventure to the first non-PlayStation platform with all kinds of new bells and whistles to basically make it the definitive version. Not only is it playable on PC, but players can even play it on Steam Deck and it runs exceptionally well and helps elevate the hardware even further.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

These AI-generated Overwatch fusions are beautiful and terrifying

I've gone back and forth on AI art being cool and scary, but I can't deny that these Overwatch hero fusion renders (opens in new tab) I saw on Reddit last week are pretty sweet. It is fascinating that we can now ask an AI's opinion of what Soldier 76 and Mei would look like smooshed together, and it can spit out a shockingly cool, arguably original character design.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC Brings Back the Boat People in All Their Glory

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC and it has brought back the lovely "boat people" in their full glory. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is one of the best games of the PS4 generation and now, it's available on PC, allowing players to experience Spider-Man's emotional adventure with a bunch of new bells and whistles courtesy of the PC hardware. If that wasn't enough, it's even playable on Steam Deck and it runs exceptionally well and highlights the potential of Valve's new handheld device. It's a pretty amazing achievement and one that allows a whole new audience the chance to experience Insomniac Games' acclaimed story.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tombstone#Spe
PC Gamer

Every Spider-Man circuit puzzle solution

The Spider-Man circuit puzzles might seem easy at first, but placing wires and matching the right voltage gets harder as the game goes on. Just like the spectrographs (opens in new tab), there are some you have to complete as part of the remaster's main story, but there are also a whole bunch to ponder over in Octavius Labs.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window

Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer

Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
GeekyGadgets

Spider Man Remastered PC tech review by Digital Foundry

Now that the highly anticipated Spider Man Remastered PC game has arrived, Digital Foundry have wasted no time doing a technical review of the PC port providing a comparison when playing the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. The talented team over at Nixxes Software have been responsible for the port from a station to PC and as you would expect have included plenty of visual optimizations specifically for PC not available on the PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
Digital Trends

References to a PlayStation PC launcher discovered in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Sony may be stepping up its commitment to PC gaming. Eagle-eyed fans have discovered references to a PlayStation PC launcher in the recently ported Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Video Game Chronicle reported on Tuesday that it discovered references to a PlayStation PC launcher within the game’s files. This could hint...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How Larian broke out of the B-tier to master the RPG

When Larian boss Swen Vincke first heard that his debut RPG was going to be called Divine Divinity, he thought it was a joke. But his publisher in Germany, CDV, was all too serious. They'd had a hit with a game called Sudden Strike, and suspected that alliteration might be the key to long-term success. Reader, they were wrong.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ modder recaptures the magic of Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy

A modder has created a “photorealistic movie graphics reshade,” which makes the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man look like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Uploaded by ReshadeGuy on August 12, the Photorealistic Movie Graphics mod is designed to make Marvel’s Spider-Man “look like the greatest Spider-Man movies.” As the creator points out, this refers to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How '90s interior design software laid the foundation for today's life sims

In 1994, my mom, a working interior designer, decided to jump on the home computing bandwagon and get 3D Home Architect (opens in new tab). The Broderbund program was part of an awkward, curious wave of computer-aided design (CAD) software adapted for the burgeoning home market (opens in new tab)—the average joe looking to redecorate and remodel in an exciting new digital world. I was already familiar with floor plans and architectural drawings from watching my mom at her drafting table. My mother made a valiant attempt to get used to the program, but as a diehard traditionalist, she eventually returned to working with her trusty pencil and paper. Suddenly 3D Home Architect, which my parents didn't consider a videogame (and therefore not something to worry about), was all mine.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

House Flipper meets V Rising in this vampire hotel management sim

Renovate and manage a hotel, and occasionally dine on the blood of your guests, in Bloody Hell Hotel. As the most feared and powerful members of the undead, vampires still have to follow a heck of a lot of rules. You have to stay out of sunlight. Garlic and crucifixes are a no-no. You can't cross running water, can't enter churches, and if someone throws rice at your feet you have to stand there and count the grains.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

All your Overwatch skins and cosmetics carry into Overwatch 2, Blizzard reaffirms

Starting today, players can merge their accounts across platforms to bring all progression and cosmetics into the new game. It's not often that I'll say this, but if you only play Overwatch on PC, you can safely ignore this entire post and move on to other things. But if not—if you play with multiple accounts on multiple platforms—then this is for you: A detailed explainer on how cross-progression will work in Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab), which will merge Overwatch accounts on consoles and PC into a single, all-encompassing profile that contains (with a few limitations) everything you've previously achieved in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy