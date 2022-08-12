All Spider-Man spectrograph solutions

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

The Spider-Man spectrographs aren't quite as tough as their circuit puzzle (opens in new tab) cousins, but you'll still spend a fair bit of time in the remaster pondering them for the right solution. Some are definitely easier than others, but you can expect these line-based challenges to get harder as you work your way through the main story. Peter Parker wouldn't be much of a nerd if he couldn't match a few lines after all.

The puzzles themselves are straightforward: you place segments with lines on them in order to recreate a series of patterns. Where they get harder is when you have to start making lines disappear, double them up, and overlay ever-more segments to reproduce each pattern.

Lucky for you, I've been through every Spider-Man spectrograph. Below are the solutions for those you have to solve as part of various quests, and the ten that unlock throughout the game in Octavius Labs. These are a great way to get Research Tokens (opens in new tab), so well worth completing if you get chance. Don't forget you can cycle through our Octavius Labs gallery in order to see all ten of those spectrographs or click the corner of any image to expand it.

My OTHER Other Job spectrograph solution

There is one spectrograph to complete during the My OTHER Other Job quest.

Picking Up the Trail spectrograph solution

There is one spectrograph to complete during the Picking Up the Trail quest.

Spider-Men spectrograph solution

There is one spectrograph to complete during the Spider-Men sidequest.

Tombstone: What's He Building in There spectrograph solution

There is one spectrograph to complete during the Tombstone: What's He Building in There sidequest.

Streets of Poison spectrograph solution

There is one spectrograph to complete during the Streets of Poison quest.

Octavius Labs spectrograph solutions

There are ten Spider-Man spectrographs to complete in the Octavius Labs, and more will unlock every time you have to return there during the main story. They reward you with XP and Research Tokens, as well as a bonus if you finish all ten.

