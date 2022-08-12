ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Student Loan Forgiveness: 148K Michiganders May Qualify For Debt Relief

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced yesterday (August 11) 148,000 residents may qualify for student loan forgiveness , according to WILX 10 News .

The U.S. Department of Education is offering public servants working in government and eligible non-profits a second change to qualify for student loan forgiveness. Michigan residents who work in public service, specifically those who work for the state, have until October 31 to see if they are eligible for student loan debt relief.

It's estimated that 148,000 Michigan public servants could be eligible under the PSLF (Public Service Loan Forgiveness) waiver. So far, only 6,000 Michigan residents have taken advantage of the PSLF waiver and have had $358 million in loans forgiven, according to the Office of Federal Student Aid's June report.

There are several online resources for Michigan residents to utilize. Residents should use the student aid search tool to verify their employer qualifies for PSLF. They will also be asked to submit a certified copy of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Employment Certification form to the United States Department of Eduction before the cut off date on October 31. Those who have questions about their individual situation can visit Michigan's student aid website or call FedLoan Sservicing at 1-855-265-4038.

