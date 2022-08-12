Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska
It's that time of the year again —And no, we're not talking about back-to-school season. We're talking about sunflower season. The flower is beginning to turn the state yellow as its beautiful blooms stretch toward the sky. Sunflowers are known for their large blooms that turn to face the...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
Omaha Double Homicide Investigation Leads To Iowa
Omaha Homicide Unit detectives say they want to talk to a person now in custody in Iowa. Iowa law enforcement arrests 27-year-old Gage Walter Sunday following a chase and standoff that ended at a church in Winterset, Iowa. Omaha Police say Walter is a person-of-interest in a double homicide that...
An Arrest In Omaha Woman's Homicide
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with the Friday morning homicide at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. near Browne Street. Investigators say they booked 20-year-old Davon Brown late Sunday night on suspicion of 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston in the Omaha Housing Authority facility.
Police Investigate Omaha Shooting Death
In the early morning hours Tuesday, Omaha Police were interviewing potential witnesses as they investigate a shooting death. Late Monday night, officers checking on numerous reports of shots fired near 65th and Jaynes Streets found a man dead inside of a vehicle. Police are also checking to see if a...
Omaha Police name suspect in Friday morning homicide
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police issue an arrest warrant for man wanted in connection to a Friday morning homicide. OPD says 20 year old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for 2nd degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Smith is accused of shooting Anthony Collins III near 49th and Hamilton on Friday, August 12th. Officers were called to a hospital at 82nd and Dodge on Friday for a shooting victim that had been brought there by private vehicle. Collins later died from his injuries.
Murder suspect is ordered to be held without bond
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man accused of gunning down a woman last week makes his first court appearance. On Tuesday, a Douglas County judge ordered that 20 year old Davon Brown be held without bond in connection to the shooting death of 26 year old Shalonna Houston. Friday morning, Omaha Police officers were called to the Florence Towers Omaha Housing Authority apartment building near Florence Boulevard and Browne Street for a shooting. Once on the scene, officers found Houston dead from a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments.
Sarpy County Intersection Rebuild Begins
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says construction has begun on the intersection improvement project at Nebraska Highway 370 and 150th Street in western Sarpy County. The improvements include the addition of an eastbound right-turn lane at the 150th Street intersection, installation of a 370 eastbound traffic signal at the 150th Street intersection, and reconstruction of 150th Street between 370 and Shepard Street.
