Superior, WI

KOOL 101.7

Hermantown YMCA Facing Serious Staffing Shortages For After School Program

Staffing shortages are becoming a real issue in schools and after-school programs across the country. In fact, 75% of all after-school programs surveyed say they are facing a staffing shortage this year. This is starting to affect Duluth families as well. Many parents rely on the Hermantown YMCA's Keyzone after-school program for childcare. Like many places, they are facing a staffing shortage.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Operation K9 Event In Superior Was Lots Of Furry Family Fun

The Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation with the help of community businesses and individuals has raised a lot of money over the years for our furry law enforcement officers. Donations to the foundation help with the initial purchase cost and training of a new K-9 to help keep our communities safe.
SUPERIOR, WI
Education
KOOL 101.7

Hole-By-Hole Review Of Northern Minnesota’s Newest Mini Golf Course

We were on vacation last week and we finally had time to check out Virginia's new mini golf course. Greens On Foreteenth is an 18-hole mini golf course located just a few blocks from Highway 53 and 169 intersections in an industrial area of Virginia. The place was hopping! Tons of families were out in the middle of a weekday in August.
VIRGINIA, MN
KOOL 101.7

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth

A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Rare Champagne Apples Will Be Available at Duluth’s ‘Apple Palooza’ Event

The Champagne Apple is only grown by one family on planet Earth, and they are bringing their apples to Duluth's Apple Palooza' this fall. Dixon’s Apple Orchard out of Cadott, WI, the only grower of the Champagne Apple, is teaming up with Beaver River Farm in Duluth for 'Apple Palooza' for one day only in October. The event will feature plenty of family fun and lots of apples.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Superior Car Seat Clinic To Become Regular Monthly Event

Safety truly isn't a one-time thing. And that's a good part of the reason a annual event is turning into a regularly-scheduled monthly event. Turn-out was so good for the Car Seat Clinic held by the Superior Fire Department on August 4 that they've decided to make it a regular event.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

How Can You Reduce Junk Mail In The Duluth – Superior Area?

In the mail today there were seven pieces delivered and of those seven, all of them were 'junk mail'. They were either from credit card companies, lenders offering personal loans, or some company trying to get me to refinance my home. I would say on average we receive about 30 letters a week that are similar. All stuff we just rip in half and recycle or throw away.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Starting This Fall Duluth Will Get Another Daily Flight to Chicago

It seems that demand for flights to and from the Duluth International Airport is good enough for one airline to take notice and will be adding an additional flight this fall. To make this point, the Duluth Airport Authority pointed out in a press release that in a study conducted by the Regional Airline Association, between 2019 and 2022 more than 106 communities reported that they had lost more than 25% of their airline service, meanwhile, DLH continues to add flight options for travelers.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Second Spirit Halloween Store Open In Duluth

Another day, another story about Spirit Halloween! The second of two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth is officially open. For some background, there are two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth this year. The first location is in the Miller Hill Mall. This isn't a huge surprise, since there was a Spirit Halloween store in the mall last year.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Has An Opening Date

Whether you like it or not, fall is right around the corner. That means cooler weather, scarves, pumpkin spice and all of the things that come with it. It also means corn mazes and the like open for the season. Recently, the Haunted Shack shared that they are seeking volunteers...
CARLTON, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

