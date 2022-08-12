Read full article on original website
Hermantown YMCA Facing Serious Staffing Shortages For After School Program
Staffing shortages are becoming a real issue in schools and after-school programs across the country. In fact, 75% of all after-school programs surveyed say they are facing a staffing shortage this year. This is starting to affect Duluth families as well. Many parents rely on the Hermantown YMCA's Keyzone after-school program for childcare. Like many places, they are facing a staffing shortage.
Duluth + Superior Drivers Need To Relearn This Driving Rule That I See Broken All The Time
Maybe it's time for Duluth and Superior drivers to go back to relearn how to drive!. For most people, drivers instruction happens during their high school years - usually around their 16th birthday. Too often once that drivers license is obtained, people start to pick up bad habits that are not only unsafe but also illegal.
$889.5 Million In Federal Funds Sought For Duluth + Superior Blatnik Bridge Replacement Project
Double the cost of the Twin Ports Interchange work - and the work is still a few years off. As local and state transportation officials start to put the pieces together on the work to replace the aging Blatnik Bridge, funding is key. And, it's become a joint-effort. The Blatnik...
Operation K9 Event In Superior Was Lots Of Furry Family Fun
The Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation with the help of community businesses and individuals has raised a lot of money over the years for our furry law enforcement officers. Donations to the foundation help with the initial purchase cost and training of a new K-9 to help keep our communities safe.
Community Input Could Shape Superior Hammond Avenue Project
From the looks of things, there is a lot of interest in what Hammond Avenue in Superior will look like in the future. A two-year project to rebuild the street between Belknap Street and North 28th Street will start next summer. And while it might be easy to brush the...
Superior Schools Sue Over Fire That Delayed Cooper Building Construction
A fire and successive explosions burned and damaged the Cooper School Building during its construction in 2018, resulting in a delayed finish and opening for the elementary school building. Now the Superior School District is suing the general contractor and a sub-contractor for damages. According to details shared in an...
Highway 33 In Cloquet To Get A Fresh New Look With MNDOT Long-Range Plans
One of the main arterial roadways in Cloquet might look a whole lot different in the future. And as local and state agencies take a look at the future of Highway 33, they want your input and feedback. The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation...
Hole-By-Hole Review Of Northern Minnesota’s Newest Mini Golf Course
We were on vacation last week and we finally had time to check out Virginia's new mini golf course. Greens On Foreteenth is an 18-hole mini golf course located just a few blocks from Highway 53 and 169 intersections in an industrial area of Virginia. The place was hopping! Tons of families were out in the middle of a weekday in August.
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth
A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
Duluth City Councilors Consider Imposing Speed Limits On Scooters and E-Bikes
Most of us have witnessed the electric scooters and now E-bikes in Canal Park and the Downtown area of Duluth which is a fantastic idea and a great way to get around town. I wish I would have thought of it, but anyway what I find hard to believe is that more people don't crash especially on scooters.
Rare Champagne Apples Will Be Available at Duluth’s ‘Apple Palooza’ Event
The Champagne Apple is only grown by one family on planet Earth, and they are bringing their apples to Duluth's Apple Palooza' this fall. Dixon’s Apple Orchard out of Cadott, WI, the only grower of the Champagne Apple, is teaming up with Beaver River Farm in Duluth for 'Apple Palooza' for one day only in October. The event will feature plenty of family fun and lots of apples.
St. Luke’s In Duluth Gets National Honors For Hip, Knee + Stroke Work
Living in the Northland, it's easy to take the access we have to good health care for granted. But, we shouldn't, with two major health care facilities located here in the Twin Ports. That's why it's important to note that one of those health care facilities recently received some recognition...
City of Duluth Has Online Portal to Report Those Subjecting Minors to Conversion Therapy
The Duluth City Council passed ordinance 19-071 in December, 2019, making it illegal to provide conversion therapy to a minor in the City of Duluth. According to the City, the purpose of the ordinance is "to protect the physical and psychological well-being of minors from the harm caused by conversion therapy."
Superior Car Seat Clinic To Become Regular Monthly Event
Safety truly isn't a one-time thing. And that's a good part of the reason a annual event is turning into a regularly-scheduled monthly event. Turn-out was so good for the Car Seat Clinic held by the Superior Fire Department on August 4 that they've decided to make it a regular event.
How Can You Reduce Junk Mail In The Duluth – Superior Area?
In the mail today there were seven pieces delivered and of those seven, all of them were 'junk mail'. They were either from credit card companies, lenders offering personal loans, or some company trying to get me to refinance my home. I would say on average we receive about 30 letters a week that are similar. All stuff we just rip in half and recycle or throw away.
Starting This Fall Duluth Will Get Another Daily Flight to Chicago
It seems that demand for flights to and from the Duluth International Airport is good enough for one airline to take notice and will be adding an additional flight this fall. To make this point, the Duluth Airport Authority pointed out in a press release that in a study conducted by the Regional Airline Association, between 2019 and 2022 more than 106 communities reported that they had lost more than 25% of their airline service, meanwhile, DLH continues to add flight options for travelers.
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
Hermantown’s Skyline Social and Games Celebrating New Event Space with Public Open House
The recent success of the Bloody Bash On The Hill showed that Skyline Social and Games can host a large event. Thanks to everyone who came out on August 7 to have fun raising over $18,000 for ALS!. However, huge events such as that aren't the only things that Skyline...
Second Spirit Halloween Store Open In Duluth
Another day, another story about Spirit Halloween! The second of two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth is officially open. For some background, there are two Spirit Halloween locations in Duluth this year. The first location is in the Miller Hill Mall. This isn't a huge surprise, since there was a Spirit Halloween store in the mall last year.
Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Has An Opening Date
Whether you like it or not, fall is right around the corner. That means cooler weather, scarves, pumpkin spice and all of the things that come with it. It also means corn mazes and the like open for the season. Recently, the Haunted Shack shared that they are seeking volunteers...
