Read full article on original website
Related
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
Help children start the year off right: Donate a backpack and supplies
This summer, New Jersey 101.5, is partnering with our friends at Center For Family Services to help children across New Jersey get set for a year of learning. Every child deserves the chance to advance in all areas of learning, and your gift to Project Backpack will help a child reach their potential.
After pressure, NJ to end COVID-19 mandate for schools, state workers
Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, ,R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor issued an executive order Monday ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
Rotten egg or gas smell spreads through southern NJ counties
EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal warning! Chemicals in air increase cancer risk for 2 towns in NJ
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that residents living near medical sterilizing plants in two New Jersey municipalities are at an increased risk of developing cancer over their lifetimes. Ethylene Oxide, or EtO, is a colorless and flammable gas. According to the EPA, the chemical is typically used to make...
This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country
Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
Thousands of volunteers package thousands of meals for hungry NJ residents
NJ Hunger Project will be holding its annual meal packing event to fight food insecurity this Saturday, Aug. 13 at Robbinsville High School in Robbinsville, NJ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. While NJ Hunger Project has been doing this event for seven years, this is the first time the...
5 sunflower fields in NJ to visit for the beauty (and photo ops)
We’re the Garden State, and we’ve all seen every garden that NJ has to offer: Vegetables galore, corn and tomatoes, rose and orchid gardens, fruit orchards. But there is one flower (which happens to be my favorite) that seems to be neglected when it comes to garden tours and visits: Sunflowers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Going to a county fair in NJ? CDC says watch out for this new virus
Amid peak county fair season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the year’s first human infection with a flu virus that usually spreads in pigs. The person who was infected had direct contact with pigs at an agricultural fair in West Virginia, the CDC confirmed on Aug. 5.
Here’s how you get free gas in New Jersey (Opinion)
Many of us that drive a lot for work realize how much of an impact the high gas prices are affecting weekly budgets. The high fuel costs, caused by our domestic energy policy dictated by the current administration in the White House, have increased the cost of everything. The food you buy at the supermarket, the food you order at a restaurant, the cost of getting and keeping employees, and the list goes on.
NJ residents warned about a surge of fake urgent notifications
New Jersey cybersecurity officials have issued a warning about a sudden uptick in fraudulent urgent account email notifications being sent to Garden State residents. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, the notifications appear like they are coming from a known entity, like Microsoft, Google or Amazon, complete with what is called “display name spoofing” logos and other types of trademark characteristics that make them look authentic.
Geoffrey’s back! Toys “R” Us officially reopens in these 2 NJ malls
Last month, we filled you in on how Toys “R” Us partnered with Macy's and will be opening up inside the department store anytime between now and October. Well, that day has come and two Toys “R” Us stores have officially opened inside New Jersey Macy's stores.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victims of alleged Lothario conmen have themselves to blame (Opinion)
Two men in Florida have been arrested for running a con on elderly victims across the country in which authorities say they would meet through online dating sites and then swindle them out of money. Leslie Lallande, 65, and Marlin Perra, 63, were charged in New Jersey with one count...
Murphy’s bizarre new hairdo another clue to his presidential run (Opinion)
Kudos to Matt Rooney from SaveJersey.com for always pointing out the subtle — but most important — political subtext in the Phil Murphy administration. Rooney, in an article in the always on-target Save Jersey blog notes (referring to Murphy), “He’s running for president. Don’t believe me? Look at his increasingly bizarre hair.”
Famous Beach Tacos Is Expanding With Two New Jersey Locations
Have you seen this famous building on the Seaside Park boardwalk?. More specifically, have you ever eaten in the restaurant in yellow?. It is called Beach Tacos and this Jersey Shore business has made quite a name for themselves. I'm hoping you can put two and two together to figure...
Two New Jersey Retail Giants Join Forces For One Ultimate Affordable Store
I have a riddle for you: What is affordable + affordable?. YES! Affordable IS the answer. Wow, you're smart. Thanks to two retail giants, a new store -- the first of its kind actually -- is coming to New Jersey and yes, the theme is affordable!. According to NJ.com, Dollar...
Shameful US Map Accurately Calls New Jersey Out for What it’s Worst At
This map will leave you feeling attacked and validated at the same time. Every now and then, a website will put together a map with data about each state. The topic is usually lighthearted, like each state's favorite Halloween candy, or what your state orders most to drink at the bar!
WCHR 1040AM
Princeton, NJ
38
Followers
75
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT
WCHR 1040AM is your station for inspiration in Princeton, NJ. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wchram.com
Comments / 0